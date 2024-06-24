2024 Canadian road nationals recap: Woods, Baril win

What a weekend of racing in St. Georges! Racing returned to Quebec for the 2024 national road race championships with some memorable days of competition. Although the weather was decent on Saturday, Sunday was rainy and cold. Some of the races on Sunday were postponed and reduced due to the conditions.

Elite and under-23 men

In the elite men’s race, Israel – Premier Tech’s Michael Woods took his first maple leaf jersey, coming to the line with Pier-André Côté came. Côté had previously won the 2024 Canadian national time trial championships on Friday.

In the under-23 men’s race, it was Quentin Cowan (SCO Dijon) taking the maple leaf jersey, four seconds ahead of Jerome Gauthier (Ecoflo Chronos.)

Elite and under-23 women

Olivia Baril beat EF Education’s Magdeleine-Vallieres Milles for the win. The women raced in brutal conditions, with non-stop rain. Defending champion Alison Jackson came in 20th, 10 minutes behind. Mara Roldan came in third and took the under-23 crown.

Under-17 and junior women

The under-17 women raced 86 km, with Alexandra Fangeat (KW Cycling Academy) taking the win. In the junior women’s event, which was 87 km, defending champion Alexandra Volstad (Team Alberta) kept her crown in a close finish.

Under-17 and junior men

In the under-17 men’s race, it was Zachari Moreau (Équipe du Québec) who took the win. In the men’s junior race, it was KW Cycling Academy’s Jayden McMullen with the win.

Winner Winner – Dinner Dinner … Liftow – KW Cycling Academy athlete Jayden McMullen winners Jr Road Race at 2024 National Road Champion!!!

⁦@liftow⁩ pic.twitter.com/4kY28wP8Qa — Team Liftow – KWCA (@Goody2112) June 23, 2024

Para

C1 C3 men

Michael Sametz from Team Alberta won with a time of 01:21:07, while Piotr Czyzowicz from Équipe du Québec came in second with a time of 01:40:15.

C4 C5 women

Jessica Law won in a time of 01:21:07.

C4 C5 men

Lachlan Hotchkiss, racing independently, won with a time of 2:09:09, while Carlos Mauricio Uricoechea, also independent, did not start.

H1 H2 men

Maarten Duif from Team Ontario won with a time of 1:24:19.

H3 H5 women

Katty Abran won with a time of 1:58:53.

H3 H5 men

Joey Desjardins won with a time of 1:43:50, Charles Moreau from Équipe du Québec came in second with a time of 1:46:26, and Michael Trauner from OCA finished third with a time of 2:03:36.

T1 and 2 women

Shelley Gautier from Team Ontario won with a time of 01:05:40.

T1 and 2 men

Louis-Albert Corriveau Jolin from Équipe du Québec finished with a time of 54:21, while Nathan Clement from Meraloma Racing did not finish (DNF).

Tandem

Benoit Lalumière Cloutier from Équipe du Québec finished first with a time of 31:51.0, followed by Matthieu Croteau Daigle from Équipe du Québec in second place with a time of 33:13.0, 1 minute and 22 seconds behind.

You can find full results here.