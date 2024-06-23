Home > News

2024 elite and under-23 men Canadian road nationals full results

Mike Woods takes his first maple leaf jersey after some very difficult racing

2024 elite and under-23 Canadian road nationals full results
June 23, 2024
The second day of racing went down on Saturday in St. Georges, Que, with the elite and under-23 men vying for hardware in the road race. A tough, 198-km race with some punchy climbs and fast corners made for a hard day in the saddle. Israel – Premier Tech’s Michael Woods took the win, coming to the line with his teammate–and 2024 national TT champ Pier-André Coté.


In the under-23, it was Quentin Cowan (SCO Dijon) taking the maple leaf jersey, four seconds ahead of Jerome Gauthier (Ecoflo Chronos.)

Action continues on Sunday for the elite and under-23 women. There’s plenty of rain in the forecast, so expect plenty of attrition.

Elite men

1. Michael Woods – Israel Premier Tech – 4:47:34
2. Pier-André Coté – Team Israel Premier Tech Academy – 4:47:34 00:00
3. Carson Miles – Team N’side – 4:57:53 10:19
4. Charles Etienne Chretien – Indpedant – 4:59:42 12:08
5. Eric Inkster – X Speed United Continental – 5:00:39 13:05
6. Paul Blanc-Paque – 360 Agency / Cycle Régis – 5:00:39 13:05
7. Riley Pickrell – Israel Premier Tech – 5:00:52 13:18
8. Michael Foley – Hustle Pro Cycling – 5:06:40 19:06
9. Robin Plamondon – CIC U Nantes Atlantique – 5:06:40 19:06
10. Hugo Pain – 360 Agency – 5:06:45 19:11
11. Francis Izquierdo Bernier – Cannondale Échelon p/b 4iiii – 5:06:50 19:16
12. William Goodfellow – Eucyclingtrips Yoeleo Pro Cycling CT – 5:06:53 19:19
13. Olivier Péloquin – Cannondale Echelon – 5:07:39 20:05
14. Sam Morris – Hustle Pro Cycling – 5:11:06 23:32
15. Chris Prendergast – Jamison Racing Team – 5:11:08 23:34
16. Connor Howe – Manteo Cycling – 5:11:08 23:34
17. Evan Russell – Hustle Pro Cycling – 5:11:08 23:34
18. William Toussaint – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:10 23:36
19. Felix Drouin – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:10 23:36
20. Declan Kelly – Xspeed United Continental – 5:11:10 23:36
21. Aidan Oliphant – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes – 5:11:10 23:36
22. Julien Marleau – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:10 23:36
23. Jean-Gabriel Dumais – Équipe studio vélo – 5:11:13 23:39
24. Jean Michel Lachance – 5:11:13 23:39
25. Olivier Hamel – 5:11:18 23:44

HD. Oliver Dowd – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
HD. Philip Caldwell – Rouleurs Polo-Velo
HD. Felix Fournier – Messorem Odd Racing
HD. Jean-Philip Holliday – Rocket Factory Golden
HD. Yannick Banville – Ride w Rendall P/B Biemme
HD. Remi Fagnan
HD. Chris Ernst – Hustle Pro Cycling
HD. Cooper Langard
HD. Kolby Mullen – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
HD. Hendrik Pineda – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii

DNF. Alex Felipe Perez Alzate – Vélo 2000 / Park Avenue Audi
DNF. Daniel Kalichman – Hustle Pro Cycling
DNF. James Piccoli – Independent
DNF. Eric Wohlberg – Independent
DNF. David Drouin – EuroCyclingTrip Yoeleo
DNF. Gabriel Guay – Cartel Racing Team
DNF. Mathieu Gauthier – Diversion
DNF. Lukas Conly – 360 Agency
DNF. Philippe Schampaert – 360 Agency – Cycles Regis
DNF. Alexis Cartier – 360 Agency Cycles Régis
DNF. Nicolas Cote – ButcherBox Cycling Team P/b Look
DNF. Olivier Brisebois – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii
DNF. Alexander Cowan – LEGION of Los Angeles
DNF. Laurent Gervais – Project Echelon racing
DNF. Cameron King Gillis – Ride with Rendall P/B Biemme
DNF. Braden Kersey – TaG Cycling Race Team
DNF. Brett Stoppa – Xspeed United Continental
DNF. Andrew Bradbury
DNF. Daniel Koszela
DNF. Edward Ouellet
DNS. Francis Juneau – Velo 2000 / Park Avenue
DNS. Nick Kleban – Hustle Pro Cycling
DNS. Theodore De Groote – Bridge bikeworks p/b Blacksmith
DNS. Jairo Andres Castilla Quintero – Musette Équipe Cycliste

Under-23 men

1. Quentin Cowan – SCO Dijon – 4:58:19
2. Jerome Gauthier – Ecoflo Chronos – 4:58:23 00:04
3. Leonard Peloquin – Team N’SIDE
4. Luke Valenti – Israel Premier Tech Academy Team
5. Manu Moore – TaG Cycling Race Team – 4:58:25 00:06
6. Michael Leonard – INEOS Grenadiers
7. Joel Plamondon – Équipe du Québec – 4:58:31 00:12
8. Jonas Walton – Ecoflo Chronos – 4:59:42 01:23
9. Jérémie La Grenade – AVC Aix-en-Provence – 5:00:40 02:21
10. Léo Roy – Premier Tech X Endo Levis – 5:00:41 02:22
11. Felix Hamel – Ecoflo Chronos – 5:04:23 06:04
12. Caleb Ney – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes – 5:06:41 08:22
13. Samuel Couture – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii
14. Louis Raymond – Cannondale Échelon p/b 4iiii – 5:06:43 08:24
15. Matisse Julien – CIC U Nantes Atlantique
16. Ethan Powel – Ecoflo Chronos – 5:06:55 08:36
17. Charles Duquette – Ecoflo Chronos – 5:11:07 12:48
18. Casper Berczynski – X-Speed United Continental
19. Hudson Lubbers – Hustle Pro Cycling
20. Alexis Bouchard – Ecoflo Chronos
21. Étienne Gagné – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii
22. Campbell Parrish – TaG Cycling Race Team
23. Charles Bergeron – Ecoflo Chronos
24. Henrique Martins – Espoirs Quilicot
25. Félix-Olivier Moreau – Indépendant
26. Matthew Ney – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
27. Sasha Renaud Tremblay – TaG Cycling Race Team – 5:11:10 12:51
28. Zach Webster – Hustle Pro Cycling
29. Simon Gingras – Espoirs Quilicot
30. Jordan Wagner – Vélo Cartel
31. Ezekiel Ouellet – Indépendant
32. Wesley Hill – Detroit Mavericks
33. Felix Antoine Lacroix – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:28 13:09

HD. Carson Mattern – Israel – Premier Tech Academy Team
HD. Orien Massey – Victoria Wheelers p/b Novus
HD. Max Bradwin – Ascent Cycling
HD. Maxime Ouellette – Rocket Factory Golden

DNF. Mathis Begin – 360 Agency
DNF. Maximilian Chamberland – ASPTT Nancy
DNF. Elyot Ferguson – ASPTT Nancy
DNF. Julian Cameron – Broad Street Cycles
DNF. Alexandre Chateauneuf – Cartel Racing Team
DNF. Etiene Dugre Arcand – CC Plancoet
DNF. Philippe Jacob – Ecoflo Chronos
DNF. Dérénik Beauregard – Équipe du Québec
DNF. Clovis Roy – Équipe du Québec
DNF. Nicolas Lutz – Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNF. Remy Garrison – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNF. Adam Abidi – Ride with Rendall
DNF. Reid Kinniburgh – TaG Cycling Race Team
DNF. Marc Sato – TaG Cycling Race Team
DNF. Félix Bouchard – Team N’SIDE
DNF. Eric Berg – X-Speed United Continental
DNF. Patrick Harris – Hustle Pro Cycling
DNF. Vincent Gagnon – Espoirs Quilicot
DNF. Maxence Malo – Espoirs Quilicot

DNS. Gregory Santiago Zapata Cordoba – Équipe du Québec
DNS. Nathan Pruner – TaG Cycling Race Team