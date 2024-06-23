2024 elite and under-23 men Canadian road nationals full results

The second day of racing went down on Saturday in St. Georges, Que, with the elite and under-23 men vying for hardware in the road race. A tough, 198-km race with some punchy climbs and fast corners made for a hard day in the saddle. Israel – Premier Tech’s Michael Woods took the win, coming to the line with his teammate–and 2024 national TT champ Pier-André Coté.

Good job, boys! A dominant performance by Woodsy and Pier-André 👏🏻 Now, we best get our friends at Ekoï on the phone to discuss this Canadian jersey! #CanRoadChamps 🇨🇦 #YallaIPT pic.twitter.com/WZxxLFq7Er — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) June 22, 2024



In the under-23, it was Quentin Cowan (SCO Dijon) taking the maple leaf jersey, four seconds ahead of Jerome Gauthier (Ecoflo Chronos.)

Action continues on Sunday for the elite and under-23 women. There’s plenty of rain in the forecast, so expect plenty of attrition.

Elite men

1. Michael Woods – Israel Premier Tech – 4:47:34

2. Pier-André Coté – Team Israel Premier Tech Academy – 4:47:34 00:00

3. Carson Miles – Team N’side – 4:57:53 10:19

4. Charles Etienne Chretien – Indpedant – 4:59:42 12:08

5. Eric Inkster – X Speed United Continental – 5:00:39 13:05

6. Paul Blanc-Paque – 360 Agency / Cycle Régis – 5:00:39 13:05

7. Riley Pickrell – Israel Premier Tech – 5:00:52 13:18

8. Michael Foley – Hustle Pro Cycling – 5:06:40 19:06

9. Robin Plamondon – CIC U Nantes Atlantique – 5:06:40 19:06

10. Hugo Pain – 360 Agency – 5:06:45 19:11

11. Francis Izquierdo Bernier – Cannondale Échelon p/b 4iiii – 5:06:50 19:16

12. William Goodfellow – Eucyclingtrips Yoeleo Pro Cycling CT – 5:06:53 19:19

13. Olivier Péloquin – Cannondale Echelon – 5:07:39 20:05

14. Sam Morris – Hustle Pro Cycling – 5:11:06 23:32

15. Chris Prendergast – Jamison Racing Team – 5:11:08 23:34

16. Connor Howe – Manteo Cycling – 5:11:08 23:34

17. Evan Russell – Hustle Pro Cycling – 5:11:08 23:34

18. William Toussaint – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:10 23:36

19. Felix Drouin – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:10 23:36

20. Declan Kelly – Xspeed United Continental – 5:11:10 23:36

21. Aidan Oliphant – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes – 5:11:10 23:36

22. Julien Marleau – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:10 23:36

23. Jean-Gabriel Dumais – Équipe studio vélo – 5:11:13 23:39

24. Jean Michel Lachance – 5:11:13 23:39

25. Olivier Hamel – 5:11:18 23:44

HD. Oliver Dowd – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes

HD. Philip Caldwell – Rouleurs Polo-Velo

HD. Felix Fournier – Messorem Odd Racing

HD. Jean-Philip Holliday – Rocket Factory Golden

HD. Yannick Banville – Ride w Rendall P/B Biemme

HD. Remi Fagnan

HD. Chris Ernst – Hustle Pro Cycling

HD. Cooper Langard

HD. Kolby Mullen – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes

HD. Hendrik Pineda – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii

DNF. Alex Felipe Perez Alzate – Vélo 2000 / Park Avenue Audi

DNF. Daniel Kalichman – Hustle Pro Cycling

DNF. James Piccoli – Independent

DNF. Eric Wohlberg – Independent

DNF. David Drouin – EuroCyclingTrip Yoeleo

DNF. Gabriel Guay – Cartel Racing Team

DNF. Mathieu Gauthier – Diversion

DNF. Lukas Conly – 360 Agency

DNF. Philippe Schampaert – 360 Agency – Cycles Regis

DNF. Alexis Cartier – 360 Agency Cycles Régis

DNF. Nicolas Cote – ButcherBox Cycling Team P/b Look

DNF. Olivier Brisebois – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii

DNF. Alexander Cowan – LEGION of Los Angeles

DNF. Laurent Gervais – Project Echelon racing

DNF. Cameron King Gillis – Ride with Rendall P/B Biemme

DNF. Braden Kersey – TaG Cycling Race Team

DNF. Brett Stoppa – Xspeed United Continental

DNF. Andrew Bradbury

DNF. Daniel Koszela

DNF. Edward Ouellet

DNS. Francis Juneau – Velo 2000 / Park Avenue

DNS. Nick Kleban – Hustle Pro Cycling

DNS. Theodore De Groote – Bridge bikeworks p/b Blacksmith

DNS. Jairo Andres Castilla Quintero – Musette Équipe Cycliste

Under-23 men

1. Quentin Cowan – SCO Dijon – 4:58:19

2. Jerome Gauthier – Ecoflo Chronos – 4:58:23 00:04

3. Leonard Peloquin – Team N’SIDE

4. Luke Valenti – Israel Premier Tech Academy Team

5. Manu Moore – TaG Cycling Race Team – 4:58:25 00:06

6. Michael Leonard – INEOS Grenadiers

7. Joel Plamondon – Équipe du Québec – 4:58:31 00:12

8. Jonas Walton – Ecoflo Chronos – 4:59:42 01:23

9. Jérémie La Grenade – AVC Aix-en-Provence – 5:00:40 02:21

10. Léo Roy – Premier Tech X Endo Levis – 5:00:41 02:22

11. Felix Hamel – Ecoflo Chronos – 5:04:23 06:04

12. Caleb Ney – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes – 5:06:41 08:22

13. Samuel Couture – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii

14. Louis Raymond – Cannondale Échelon p/b 4iiii – 5:06:43 08:24

15. Matisse Julien – CIC U Nantes Atlantique

16. Ethan Powel – Ecoflo Chronos – 5:06:55 08:36

17. Charles Duquette – Ecoflo Chronos – 5:11:07 12:48

18. Casper Berczynski – X-Speed United Continental

19. Hudson Lubbers – Hustle Pro Cycling

20. Alexis Bouchard – Ecoflo Chronos

21. Étienne Gagné – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii

22. Campbell Parrish – TaG Cycling Race Team

23. Charles Bergeron – Ecoflo Chronos

24. Henrique Martins – Espoirs Quilicot

25. Félix-Olivier Moreau – Indépendant

26. Matthew Ney – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes

27. Sasha Renaud Tremblay – TaG Cycling Race Team – 5:11:10 12:51

28. Zach Webster – Hustle Pro Cycling

29. Simon Gingras – Espoirs Quilicot

30. Jordan Wagner – Vélo Cartel

31. Ezekiel Ouellet – Indépendant

32. Wesley Hill – Detroit Mavericks

33. Felix Antoine Lacroix – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:28 13:09

HD. Carson Mattern – Israel – Premier Tech Academy Team

HD. Orien Massey – Victoria Wheelers p/b Novus

HD. Max Bradwin – Ascent Cycling

HD. Maxime Ouellette – Rocket Factory Golden

DNF. Mathis Begin – 360 Agency

DNF. Maximilian Chamberland – ASPTT Nancy

DNF. Elyot Ferguson – ASPTT Nancy

DNF. Julian Cameron – Broad Street Cycles

DNF. Alexandre Chateauneuf – Cartel Racing Team

DNF. Etiene Dugre Arcand – CC Plancoet

DNF. Philippe Jacob – Ecoflo Chronos

DNF. Dérénik Beauregard – Équipe du Québec

DNF. Clovis Roy – Équipe du Québec

DNF. Nicolas Lutz – Glotman Simpson Cycling

DNF. Remy Garrison – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes

DNF. Adam Abidi – Ride with Rendall

DNF. Reid Kinniburgh – TaG Cycling Race Team

DNF. Marc Sato – TaG Cycling Race Team

DNF. Félix Bouchard – Team N’SIDE

DNF. Eric Berg – X-Speed United Continental

DNF. Patrick Harris – Hustle Pro Cycling

DNF. Vincent Gagnon – Espoirs Quilicot

DNF. Maxence Malo – Espoirs Quilicot

DNS. Gregory Santiago Zapata Cordoba – Équipe du Québec

DNS. Nathan Pruner – TaG Cycling Race Team