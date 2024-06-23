2024 elite and under-23 men Canadian road nationals full results
Mike Woods takes his first maple leaf jersey after some very difficult racing
The second day of racing went down on Saturday in St. Georges, Que, with the elite and under-23 men vying for hardware in the road race. A tough, 198-km race with some punchy climbs and fast corners made for a hard day in the saddle. Israel – Premier Tech’s Michael Woods took the win, coming to the line with his teammate–and 2024 national TT champ Pier-André Coté.
Good job, boys! A dominant performance by Woodsy and Pier-André 👏🏻
Now, we best get our friends at Ekoï on the phone to discuss this Canadian jersey! #CanRoadChamps 🇨🇦 #YallaIPT pic.twitter.com/WZxxLFq7Er
— Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) June 22, 2024
In the under-23, it was Quentin Cowan (SCO Dijon) taking the maple leaf jersey, four seconds ahead of Jerome Gauthier (Ecoflo Chronos.)
Action continues on Sunday for the elite and under-23 women. There’s plenty of rain in the forecast, so expect plenty of attrition.
Elite men
1. Michael Woods – Israel Premier Tech – 4:47:34
2. Pier-André Coté – Team Israel Premier Tech Academy – 4:47:34 00:00
3. Carson Miles – Team N’side – 4:57:53 10:19
4. Charles Etienne Chretien – Indpedant – 4:59:42 12:08
5. Eric Inkster – X Speed United Continental – 5:00:39 13:05
6. Paul Blanc-Paque – 360 Agency / Cycle Régis – 5:00:39 13:05
7. Riley Pickrell – Israel Premier Tech – 5:00:52 13:18
8. Michael Foley – Hustle Pro Cycling – 5:06:40 19:06
9. Robin Plamondon – CIC U Nantes Atlantique – 5:06:40 19:06
10. Hugo Pain – 360 Agency – 5:06:45 19:11
11. Francis Izquierdo Bernier – Cannondale Échelon p/b 4iiii – 5:06:50 19:16
12. William Goodfellow – Eucyclingtrips Yoeleo Pro Cycling CT – 5:06:53 19:19
13. Olivier Péloquin – Cannondale Echelon – 5:07:39 20:05
14. Sam Morris – Hustle Pro Cycling – 5:11:06 23:32
15. Chris Prendergast – Jamison Racing Team – 5:11:08 23:34
16. Connor Howe – Manteo Cycling – 5:11:08 23:34
17. Evan Russell – Hustle Pro Cycling – 5:11:08 23:34
18. William Toussaint – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:10 23:36
19. Felix Drouin – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:10 23:36
20. Declan Kelly – Xspeed United Continental – 5:11:10 23:36
21. Aidan Oliphant – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes – 5:11:10 23:36
22. Julien Marleau – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:10 23:36
23. Jean-Gabriel Dumais – Équipe studio vélo – 5:11:13 23:39
24. Jean Michel Lachance – 5:11:13 23:39
25. Olivier Hamel – 5:11:18 23:44
HD. Oliver Dowd – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
HD. Philip Caldwell – Rouleurs Polo-Velo
HD. Felix Fournier – Messorem Odd Racing
HD. Jean-Philip Holliday – Rocket Factory Golden
HD. Yannick Banville – Ride w Rendall P/B Biemme
HD. Remi Fagnan
HD. Chris Ernst – Hustle Pro Cycling
HD. Cooper Langard
HD. Kolby Mullen – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
HD. Hendrik Pineda – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii
DNF. Alex Felipe Perez Alzate – Vélo 2000 / Park Avenue Audi
DNF. Daniel Kalichman – Hustle Pro Cycling
DNF. James Piccoli – Independent
DNF. Eric Wohlberg – Independent
DNF. David Drouin – EuroCyclingTrip Yoeleo
DNF. Gabriel Guay – Cartel Racing Team
DNF. Mathieu Gauthier – Diversion
DNF. Lukas Conly – 360 Agency
DNF. Philippe Schampaert – 360 Agency – Cycles Regis
DNF. Alexis Cartier – 360 Agency Cycles Régis
DNF. Nicolas Cote – ButcherBox Cycling Team P/b Look
DNF. Olivier Brisebois – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii
DNF. Alexander Cowan – LEGION of Los Angeles
DNF. Laurent Gervais – Project Echelon racing
DNF. Cameron King Gillis – Ride with Rendall P/B Biemme
DNF. Braden Kersey – TaG Cycling Race Team
DNF. Brett Stoppa – Xspeed United Continental
DNF. Andrew Bradbury
DNF. Daniel Koszela
DNF. Edward Ouellet
DNS. Francis Juneau – Velo 2000 / Park Avenue
DNS. Nick Kleban – Hustle Pro Cycling
DNS. Theodore De Groote – Bridge bikeworks p/b Blacksmith
DNS. Jairo Andres Castilla Quintero – Musette Équipe Cycliste
Under-23 men
1. Quentin Cowan – SCO Dijon – 4:58:19
2. Jerome Gauthier – Ecoflo Chronos – 4:58:23 00:04
3. Leonard Peloquin – Team N’SIDE
4. Luke Valenti – Israel Premier Tech Academy Team
5. Manu Moore – TaG Cycling Race Team – 4:58:25 00:06
6. Michael Leonard – INEOS Grenadiers
7. Joel Plamondon – Équipe du Québec – 4:58:31 00:12
8. Jonas Walton – Ecoflo Chronos – 4:59:42 01:23
9. Jérémie La Grenade – AVC Aix-en-Provence – 5:00:40 02:21
10. Léo Roy – Premier Tech X Endo Levis – 5:00:41 02:22
11. Felix Hamel – Ecoflo Chronos – 5:04:23 06:04
12. Caleb Ney – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes – 5:06:41 08:22
13. Samuel Couture – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii
14. Louis Raymond – Cannondale Échelon p/b 4iiii – 5:06:43 08:24
15. Matisse Julien – CIC U Nantes Atlantique
16. Ethan Powel – Ecoflo Chronos – 5:06:55 08:36
17. Charles Duquette – Ecoflo Chronos – 5:11:07 12:48
18. Casper Berczynski – X-Speed United Continental
19. Hudson Lubbers – Hustle Pro Cycling
20. Alexis Bouchard – Ecoflo Chronos
21. Étienne Gagné – Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii
22. Campbell Parrish – TaG Cycling Race Team
23. Charles Bergeron – Ecoflo Chronos
24. Henrique Martins – Espoirs Quilicot
25. Félix-Olivier Moreau – Indépendant
26. Matthew Ney – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
27. Sasha Renaud Tremblay – TaG Cycling Race Team – 5:11:10 12:51
28. Zach Webster – Hustle Pro Cycling
29. Simon Gingras – Espoirs Quilicot
30. Jordan Wagner – Vélo Cartel
31. Ezekiel Ouellet – Indépendant
32. Wesley Hill – Detroit Mavericks
33. Felix Antoine Lacroix – Cartel Racing Team – 5:11:28 13:09
HD. Carson Mattern – Israel – Premier Tech Academy Team
HD. Orien Massey – Victoria Wheelers p/b Novus
HD. Max Bradwin – Ascent Cycling
HD. Maxime Ouellette – Rocket Factory Golden
DNF. Mathis Begin – 360 Agency
DNF. Maximilian Chamberland – ASPTT Nancy
DNF. Elyot Ferguson – ASPTT Nancy
DNF. Julian Cameron – Broad Street Cycles
DNF. Alexandre Chateauneuf – Cartel Racing Team
DNF. Etiene Dugre Arcand – CC Plancoet
DNF. Philippe Jacob – Ecoflo Chronos
DNF. Dérénik Beauregard – Équipe du Québec
DNF. Clovis Roy – Équipe du Québec
DNF. Nicolas Lutz – Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNF. Remy Garrison – Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNF. Adam Abidi – Ride with Rendall
DNF. Reid Kinniburgh – TaG Cycling Race Team
DNF. Marc Sato – TaG Cycling Race Team
DNF. Félix Bouchard – Team N’SIDE
DNF. Eric Berg – X-Speed United Continental
DNF. Patrick Harris – Hustle Pro Cycling
DNF. Vincent Gagnon – Espoirs Quilicot
DNF. Maxence Malo – Espoirs Quilicot
DNS. Gregory Santiago Zapata Cordoba – Équipe du Québec
DNS. Nathan Pruner – TaG Cycling Race Team