2024 national gravel champs: Roberge and Verkerk win

The 2024 Canadian national gravel championships went down on Sunday in Water Valley, Alta., coinciding with the Ghost of the Gravel event. In the elite men’s race, Adam Roberge took a big win, beating Julien Gagné by three seconds.

“It was hard from the beginning and with the weather, it was hard to draft,” Roberge said. “I figured being patient would be better with that type of course. With the help of my friend Julien Gagné we were able to push the pace on every climb until there were only three remaining in the lead. We ended up battling it out on the last climb until the end, and I knew my sprint was a little bit faster.”

In the elite women’s event, it was Katja Verkerk beating Haley Smith for the red-and-white jersey.

“I’m new to racing, so I don’t know anyone,” Vervek said. “I tried to follow the first five to 10 wheels and I followed an attack from a rider I followed for a while, until she had a mechanical, where I could pass her. I wasn’t expecting to put a Canadian jersey on today, so it’s kind of crazy.”

You can see the full results on https://zone4.ca/

Elite men

1. Adam Roberge (Felt)

2. Julien Gagné (Equipe qui roule)

3. Michael van den Ham (Giant)

4. Cameron Jones (POA Racing)

5. Sean Fincham (Maxxis Factory Racing)

6. Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing)

7. Carter Nieuwesteeg (7MESH – WE ARE ONE – SANTA CRUZ – SHIMANO)

8. Emile Hamm (Hustle Pro Cycling)

9. Cory Wallace (Otso Cycles- Rockies 24)

10. Tyler Clark (Hockley Valley Resort Armada)

Elite women

1. Katja Verkerk (Physical Culture Straight Up Cycles)

2. Haley Smith (Trek Driftless)

3. Anna Gabrielle Traxler

4. Kelsey Duffield (Peloton racing)

5. Emily Neill (Diversion)

6. Sara Poidevin (DNA Pro Cycling)

7. Hannah Simms (Kona-Shimano-Lazer-Peppermint Cycling-Flow Formulas-Maxxis-NRG Enterprises)

8. Sidney McGill (Cervelo Orange Living)

9. Francesca Seal (The Bike Shop)

10. Lindsay Glassford (Endurance)

Check out preliminary photos from Ghost of the Gravel Nationals and check back for a full gallery.