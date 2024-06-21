2024 national time trial championships

The first day of racing went down in St. Georges, Que., at the 2024 national road championships. On Friday, all categories raced in the time trial. There was a mix of rain and sun as cyclist vied for medals and maple leaf jerseys.

C-5 ET C-3 men

1 Alexandre Hayward 0.932 22:56.3 21:23.1

2 Michael Sametz Team Alberta 0.932 23:23.4 21:48.4 0:25.3

3 Piotr Czyzowicz Équipe du Québec 0.932 27:50.6 25:57.5 4:34.4

4 Lachlan Hotchkiss INDEPENDENT 0.956 29:00.4 27:43.1 6:20.0

5 Carlos Mauricio Uricoechea independant 1 30:53.3 30:53.3 9:30.2

C-5 women

1. Jessica Law 1 28:37.7 28:37.0

H-1 ET H-2 men

1. Maarten Duif Team Ontario 1 39:59.6 39:59.6

H-3 ET H-5 Men

1. Joey Desjardins 0.959 27:52.8 26:44.4

2. Charles Moreau Équipe du Québec 0.959 28:11.7 27:02.5 0:18.1

3. Michael Trauner OCA 1 31:53.3 31:53.3 5:08.9

4. Guillaume Tousignant Indépendant 1 42:10.6 42:10.6 15:26.2

5. Rajiv Das Ottawa Bicycle Club (OBC) 1 46:51.8 46:51.8 20:07.4

6. Kevin McKenna Team Ontario 0.959 51:21.1 49:15.1 22:30.8

7. Kevin Gaidies Independent BC 0.959 52:28.8 50:20.0 23:35.0

Under-19 women

1. Sidney Swierenga TaG Race Team 24:52.1

2. Larissa Pedersen Team Ontario/Liftow KW Cycling Academy 25:11.5 00:19.4

3. Florence St-Onge Équipe du Québec 25:13.5 00:21.5

4. Alexandra Volstad Team Alberta 25:45.8 00:53.7

5. Addison Frank Ottawa Bicycle Club 25:56.2 01:04.2

6. Abigaël Fortier Équipe du Québec 26:11.4 01:19.3

7. Jade Parent Lafreniere Équipe du Québec 26:27.1 01:35.0

8. Nora Linton Ontario/Attack Racing 26:39.5 01:47.5

9. Naomie Julien Équipe du Québec 26:43.5 01:51.4

10. Rafaelle Carrier Équipe du Québec 26:55.3 02:03.3

11. Cadie Geertsema Ottawa Bicycle Club 27:25.3 02:33.3

12. Aislin Hallahan Stimulus Orbea Racing Team 27:26.6 02:34.5

13. Raphaëlle Houde Vélo 2000 / Park Avenue Audi 27:28.5 02:36.5

14. Kahlen Anderson Team Alberta 28:03.9 03:11.8

15. Kimberly Chen Cycling BC 29:48.2 04:56.1

16. Julianne Richard Vélo 2000 / Park Avenue Audi 29:50.0 04:57.9

17. Maria McCartney Team Sask 29:50.1 04:58.1

Under-17 women

1. Elly Moore Team Ontario 26:40.9

2. Élodie Malois Club cycliste de L’Académie – ACQ 26:41.5 00:00.5

3. Eve Buczkowski Team Ontario 26:50.3 00:09.4

4. Alexandra Fangeat KW Cycling Academy 27:06.9 00:26.0

5. Sandrine Veilleux Équipe du Québec 27:24.2 00:43.3

6. Julia Lehmann Team Ontario 27:59.9 01:19.0

7. Noelle Zikovitz Ottawa Bicycle Club 28:13.9 01:33.0

8. Noemie Charest Espoirs Premier Tech 28:19.9 01:39.0

9. Emilie Tessier Équipe du Québec 28:28.3 01:47.4

10. Teagan Gawne Team Ontario 28:44.2 02:03.3

11. Lili Salonen-Berscht Milton Revolution Cycling Club 29:20.2 02:39.3

12. Marilou Lyonnais Indépendant 29:30.9 02:50.0

13. Lydia Stack-Michasiw Team Saskatchewan 29:56.7 03:15.8

14. Madeline Magleo Team Alberta 29:59.1 03:18.2

15. Isabel Holt Ottawa Bicycle Club 33:11.7 06:30.7

Tandem men

1. Benoit Lalumiere Cloutier Équipe du Québec 1 40:05.0 40:05.7

2. Matthieu Croteau Daigle Équipe du Québec 1 40:55.0 40:55.0 0:49.4

Under-17 men

1. Jake McLean Team Ontario 39:46.8

2. Zachari Moreau Équipe du Québec 40:12.5 00:25.7

3. Carter Deveer Team Ontario 40:19.9 00:33.1

4. Elliot Perreault Équipe Vélo Mauricie 40:46.6 00:59.8

5. Fabrice Dufresne CVM Sigma Assurance 40:49.1 01:02.3

6. Evan Moore Team Ontario 40:49.7 01:02.9

7. Gabriel Bertin Équipe du Québec 41:13.5 01:26.7

8. Ryan Nickerson Escape Velocity / dEVo 41:36.3 01:49.6

9. Jack Purdy Alberta 41:41.0 01:54.2

10. Nicolas Prince Équipe Vélo Mauricie – EVM 41:42.5 01:55.8

11. Amos Scott Bouris Cycling BC 41:55.6 02:08.9

12. Charles-Alexandre Veilleux CCB-Velo 2000 42:15.3 02:28.5

13. Simon Gaudreault CC Espoir Premier Tech 42:53.2 03:06.4

14. Charles-Étienne Gaudreault CC Boucherville 43:13.5 03:26.7

15. Ilias Savas Espoirs Laval 44:24.3 04:37.5

16. Mederic Fortin CC Espoirs Premier Tech 45:04.3 05:17.5

17. Jaiden Lodha Ottawa Bicycle Club 45:07.0 05:20.3

18. Nevin Warner Ottawa Bicycle Club 45:09.9 05:23.1

19. Kaleb Arsenault Liftow P/B Kw Cycling Academy 45:33.9 05:47.1

20. Cedric Fiset accro-velo 45:52.5 06:05.7

21. Adrien Doyon Team Nova Scotia 46:03.9 06:17.1

22. Benjamin Glover Liftow p/b KW Cycling Academy 46:07.0 06:20.2

23. Adam Ritchie Team Alberta 46:11.4 06:24.7

24. Jared Rauwerda Milton Revolution 51:12.4 11:25.6

Under-19 men

1. Carl Truffer Équipe du Québec 36:54.2

2. Adam Smith PNW Racing 37:19.7 00:25.5

3. Albert Taylor Ignite Junior Cycling 37:23.5 00:29.3

4. Antoine Bergeron Ignite Junior Cycling 38:16.7 01:22.5

5. Aidan Sebel Ignite Junior Cycling 38:17.5 01:23.3

6. Maxime Bourassa Équipe du Québec 38:24.3 01:30.1

7. Ben Morin PNW Racing 38:24.5 01:30.3

8. Gabriel Seguin Équipe du Québec 38:25.2 01:31.0

9. Clovis Sanscartier CC Alliance 38:31.6 01:37.4

10. Monty Rigby PNW Racing 38:34.6 01:40.4

11. Etienne Guerin Espoirs Quilicot 38:46.5 01:52.3

12. Noah Pulcina Cc alliance 38:47.1 01:52.9

13. Matthew Zuech KW Cycling Academy 38:54.3 02:00.1

14. Mikael Guilbault Équipe du Québec 38:56.0 02:01.8

15. Maxime Corbeil Équipe du Québec 39:04.2 02:10.0

16. Justin Demers Vélo 2000 / Park Avenue Audi 39:04.4 02:10.2

17. Filipe Duarte CPS Professional Team 39:17.0 02:22.8

18. Brody Mann Ignite Junior Cycling 39:36.7 02:42.5

19. Jack Harris Ignite Junior Cycling 39:46.8 02:52.6

20. Jayden McMullen KW Cycling Academy 40:17.7 03:23.5

21. Jeremie Couture 40:21.7 03:27.5

22. Lynden Doyon Team Nova Scotia 40:23.3 03:29.1

23. Aaron Stagg PNW Racing 40:38.8 03:44.6

24. Colton Zabolotney PNW Racing 40:44.3 03:50.1

25. Raphel Péloquin Espoirs Laval Quillicot 40:45.8 03:51.6

26. Nathanael Fry Ignite Junior Cycling 40:53.4 03:59.2

27. Tristan Boudreau Espoirs Quilicot 40:57.2 04:03.0

28. Graham Francis 40:59.4 04:05.2

29. Robin Daniels Ottawa Bicycle Club 41:03.2 04:09.0

30. Charles Roffi Équipe du Québec 41:07.3 04:13.1

31. Benjamin Brousseau-Noël Vélo2000 | Park Avenue Audi 41:09.8 04:15.6

32. Christophe Masse CC Alliance 41:22.2 04:28.0

33. Shawn Rheault Club Alliance 41:33.1 04:38.9

34. Austin Rankl Liftow p/b KWCA 41:34.0 04:39.7

35. Hubert Lamothe EC Subway 41:55.4 05:01.2

36. Ronan Mantle KWCA 41:56.4 05:02.2

37. Gabriel Tilli 42:00.2 05:06.0

38. Anthony D’Angelo Espoirs Qualicot 42:02.6 05:08.4

39. Nicolas Tardif VÉLO 2000 / PARK AVENUE AUDI 42:21.2 05:27.0

40. Justin Delisle EC Subway 42:39.6 05:45.3

41. Maxim Wojciechowski Team Ontario // Ignite Junior Cycling 42:45.2 05:50.9

42. Evan Lucas Kw cycling academy 42:52.7 05:58.5

43. Mathias Lin Stimulus Next Wave 42:53.2 05:59.0

44. Jules Mallet Espoirs Quilicot 42:59.8 06:05.6

45. Louis Croteau EC Subway 43:01.9 06:07.7

46. Andres Elliott-Cordoba Team Ontario / LIFTOW P/B KW CYCLING ACADEMY43:07.1 06:12.9

47. Evan Zikovitz Ottawa Bicycle Club 43:17.6 06:23.4

48. Cédric Brouillard Espoirs Quilicot 43:25.1 06:30.9

49. Colin Weir Chaba Team Alberta 43:42.6 06:48.4

50. Nolan Tardif EC Subway 44:08.1 07:13.9

51. Lucas Auger EC Subway 44:35.3 07:41.1

52. Zephyr Tomlin Team Nova Scotia 44:56.7 08:02.5

53. William Lemieux Team Alberta 45:48.4 08:54.2

54. Jacob Osborne Attack Racing 46:16.7 09:22.5

55. David Létourneau EC Subway 46:23.2 09:28.9

56. Marc-Antoine Bérubé EC Subway 47:13.6 10:19.4

57. William Bourbonnais CC Alliance 55:21.0 18:26.0

Elite women

1. Paula Findlay Indépendant 39:24.7

2. Olivia Baril Movistar Team 39:48.7 0:24.0

3. Sarah Van Dam DNA Pro Cycling Team 39:52.0 0:27.3

4. Magdeleine Vallieres Mill EF Education Cannondale 40:01.6 0:36.9

5. Lucy Hempstead Cyclery Racing 40:38.7 1:14.0

6. Nadia Gontova DNA Pro Elite 40:39.6 1:14.9

7. Alison Jackson EF Education Cannondale 41:01.5 1:36.7

8. Jenna Nestman GoldmanSachs EFTs, Tesseract Racing 41:27.7 2:03.0

9. Sara Poidevin DNA Pro Cycling 41:36.3 2:11.6

10. Skyler Goudswaard Cyclery Racing 41:47.5 2:22.8

11. Émilie Fortin Cynisca Cycling 41:57.3 2:32.6

12. Camille Primeau Primeau Vélo – Groupe Abadie 42:13.5 2:48.8

13. Emily Marcolini Boneshaker Porjet 42:27.7 3:03.0

14. Emily Driedger Team Valley Velo 42:38.9 3:14.2

15. Anne-Sophie Hébert ECF p/p Golden Sport 42:40.7 3:15.9

16. Jessy Carveth Pro-Noctis – 200 Degrees Coffee – Hargreaves Contracting 43:45.1 4:20.4

17. Elizabeth Vaags Independent 44:15.5 4:50.8

18. Fanny Brosseau Team Skyline-Cadence 44:51.6 5:26.9

19. Josephine Peloquin Komugi / Grand Est 45:10.8 5:46.1

20. Whitney Surgenor Cyclery Racing 45:25.8 6:01.1

21. Katelyn Walcroft Competitive Edge Racing Team 45:39.1 6:14.4

22. Elizabeth Archbold Team Valley Velo 45:51.1 6:26.4

23. Samantha Hargreaves Team Alberta 46:43.9 7:19.2

24. Sara Everson The Cyclery Racing 47:26.5 8:01.7

25. Anna Staruszkiewicz Racer Sportif-Mattamy Homes CC 48:30.5 9:05.0

Under-23 women

1. Mara Roldan (Cynisca Cycling) – 40:09.6

2. Ava Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) – 40:17.3 (+0:07.7)

3. Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) – 40:49.7 (+0:40.1)

4. Mairen Lawson (Independent) – 41:43.3 (+1:33.7)

5. Éloïse Camiré (Team Skyline cadence) – 41:51.0 (+1:41.4)

6. Kiara Lylyk (Boneshaker Projet) – 42:21.6 (+2:12.0)

7. Jazmine Lavergne (Primeau Vélo – Groupe Abadie) – 42:49.6 (+2:40.0)

8. Britanie Cauchon (Équipe du Québec) – 43:03.9 (+2:54.3)

9. Anabelle Thomas (Primeau Vélo – Groupe Abadie) – 43:05.3 (+2:55.7)

10. Katja Verkerk (Physical Culture Straight Up Cycles) – 43:27.3 (+3:17.7)

11. Madeline Lebreton (Cyclery Racing) – 43:38.2 (+3:28.7)

12. Coralie Houde (Primeau Vélo – Groupe Abadie) – 43:47.9 (+3:38.3)

13. Evaelle Fortier (Indépendant) – 44:42.7 (+4:33.1)

14. Vanessa Montrichard (Team Valley Velo) – 44:51.2 (+4:41.6)

15. Taylor Tompkins (Milton Revolution Cycling Club) – 45:30.7 (+5:21.1)

16. Valerie Laroche (Primeau Vélo – Groupe Abadie) – 46:03.7 (+5:54.1)

17. Kathryn Ayroud (Red Truck Racing P/B Mosaic Homes) – 46:05.9 (+5:56.3)

18. Iris Gabelier (AAJ Blois Cyclisme) – 46:24.3 (+6:14.7)

19. Eva Gabelier (Team Skyline Cadence) – 46:30.9 (+6:21.3)

20. Ngaire Barraclough (Boneshaker Projet) – 46:50.2 (+6:40.6)

21. Dylan Baker (Milton Revolution Cycling Club) – 47:14.2 (+7:04.6)

22. Skye Pellerin (UVCA Troyes) – 47:24.2 (+7:14.6)

23. Daphnée Beauchamp (I Bike) – 47:31.9 (+7:22.3)

24. Annie Scott (Cyclery Racing) – 47:45.4 (+7:35.8)

25. Kristen Taylor (Milton Revolution Cycling Club) – 47:53.9 (+7:44.3)

26. Madeleine Pollock (TaG Cycling Race Team) – 47:55.2 (+7:45.6)

27. Mackenzie Watson (Milton Revolution Cycling Club) – 48:00.9 (+7:51.3)

28. Sarah-Èv Perreault

Elite men

1. Pier-André Coté

(results still coming in)

Under-23 men

1. Jonas Walton

(results still coming in)