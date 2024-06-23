2024 under-17 and junior women Canadian road nationals full results

On Saturday, the under-17 and junior women competed for the maple leaf jersey in St. Georges, Que. The under-17 women raced 86 km, with Alexandra Fangeat (KW Cycling Academy) taking the win. In the junior women’s event, which was 87 km, defending champion Alexandra Volstad (Team Alberta) kept her crown in a close finish.

Winner Winner – Chicken Dinner!

Liftow- KW Cycling Academy athlete Alex Fangeat wins the 2024 Canadian National Road Race!

⁦@liftow⁩ pic.twitter.com/6p1DgA9FGV — Team Liftow – KWCA (@Goody2112) June 22, 2024

Under-17 women

1. Alexandra Fangeat – KW Cycling Academy – 2:37:14

2. Eve Buczkowski – Team Ontario – 2:37:14 00:00

3. Sandrine Veilleux – Équipe du Québec – 2:37:17 00:03

4. Elly Moore – Team Ontario – 2:37:20 00:06

5. Pascale Savard – Club Cycliste Espoirs Laval – 2:44:22 07:08

6. Julia Lehmann – Team Ontario – 2:44:22 07:08

7. Noemie Charest – Espoirs Premier Tech – 2:44:25 07:11

8. Noelle Zikovitz – Ottawa Bicycle Club – 2:45:17 08:03

9. Emilie Tessier – Équipe du Québec – 2:45:17 08:03

10. Élodie Malois – Club cycliste de L’Académie – ACQ – 2:47:43 10:29

HD. Marilou Lyonnais – Indépendant

HD. Teagan Gawne – Team Ontario

HD. Lea De Broeck – Les Cuisses Or de l’Outaouais

HD. Lili Salonen-Berscht – Milton Revolution Cycling Club

HD. Lydia Stack-Michasiw – Team Saskatchewan

DNF. Leonie Bergeron – Club Cycliste Boucherville

DNF. Madeline Magleo – Team Alberta

DNF. Isabel Holt – Ottawa Bicycle Club

Junior women

1. Alexandra Volstad – Team Alberta – 2:37:13

2. Naomie Julien – Équipe du Québec – 2:37:13 00:00

3. Addison Frank – Ottawa Bicycle Club – 2:37:13 00:00

4. Abigaël Fortier – Équipe du Québec – 2:37:13 00:00

5. Clémence Cousineau – Équipe du Québec – 2:37:13 00:00

6. Sidney Swierenga – TaG Race Team – 2:37:16 00:03

7. Florence St-Onge – Équipe du Québec – 2:37:16 00:03

8. Lily-Rose Marois – CVM Sigma Assurances – 2:37:16 00:03

9. Kahlen Anderson – Team Alberta – 2:37:16 00:03

10. Rafaelle Carrier – Équipe du Québec – 2:37:28 00:15

11. Jade Parent Lafreniere – Équipe du Québec – 2:45:16 08:03

12. Larissa Pedersen – Team Ontario/Liftow KW Cycling Academy – 2:45:16 08:03

13. Kimberly Chen – Cycling BC – 2:45:16 08:03

14. Raphaëlle Houde – Vélo 2000 / Park Avenue Audi – 2:45:17 08:04

15. Cadie Geertsema – Ottawa Bicycle Club – 2:45:22 08:09

HD. Aislin Hallahan – Stimulus Orbea Racing Team

HD. Cyrena Hill – KW Cycling Academy

HD. Julianne Richard – Vélo 2000 / Park Avenue Audi

HD. Maria McCartney – Team Sask

HD. Justine Mercier – Espoirs Quilicot

DNF. Nora Linton – Ontario/Attack Racing

DNF. Haniya Jackson – UNC