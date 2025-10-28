2025 Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame members announced

Cycling Canada will welcome six new members into the Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame next month, honouring athletes and builders whose work and achievements have defined the sport in this country. The induction ceremony is set for Nov. 27 at Global Relay’s head office in Vancouver.

The 2025 class includes riders Catharine Pendrel, Sara Neil, and Svein Tuft, along with builders the late Kevin Cunningham, Mark Cunningham, and the late Roger Sumner. Their induction brings the Hall’s total to 47 members since it was established in 2015.

The 2025 Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame members

Pendrel stands among Canada’s greatest mountain bikers — an Olympic bronze medallist, three-time World Cup overall winner, two-time world champ and a consistent presence on the international podium for nearly two decades. Now serving as Cycling Canada’s national team coach for cross-country, she continues to shape the sport she helped elevate.

Neil was a pioneer for women’s cycling in Canada. She represented the country at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, won bronze at the 1987 Pan American Games, and later worked to create more opportunities for women in the sport through coaching and advocacy.

Tuft built one of the most remarkable road careers in Canadian history. The B.C. native captured 11 national time trial titles, two road race championships, and a silver medal at the 2008 world championships. He also wore the leader’s pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia and helped guide his teams to team time trial victories at both the Tour de France and Giro.

The late Kevin Cunningham and his brother Mark reshaped the domestic racing scene through their Symmetrics Cycling team. Together, they built a team that gave Canadian riders a platform to compete internationally and raised the bar for homegrown racing. They also restarted Tuft’s career, as well as shaping that of many future greats like Christian Meier. The team, based in Langley, B.C. also helped riders like Andrew Pinfold, Andrew Randell, Will Routley and Cam Evans reach the next level of their career. It also extended Canadian vet Eric Wohlberg’s long run as a pro.

Sumner, a respected competitor and coach, was a cornerstone of cycling in British Columbia. His decades of work developing athletes and building the sport’s foundation left an enduring influence on cycling across the country.

The Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is taking place Nov. 27 in Vancouver, B.C. If you’d like to learn how to buy tickets to attend it and celebrate this year’s batch of nominees, click here.