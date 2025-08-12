2025 Canadian masters road championships wrap up in Victoria

From August 8 to 10, over 150 masters riders fought for hardware and the coveted maple leaf jersey in Victoria.

This year’s championships began with the time trial in North Saanich. It was a tough 6.7-km loop packed with 300 m of climbing. In the master a categories, Benoit St-Hilaire and Courtney Lang claimed top honours, while Isaac Beall stole the spotlight in master b men after a six-year break from racing. “I’m shocked but beyond happy,” Beall said. “Months of early mornings and tough workouts all paid off — this victory means everything.”

In master b women, Debra Parker took the dub. “I’m thrilled to be on the podium. And I can’t wait for the Gran Fondo World Championships this October,” she shared. Other standout winners included Dean Brandt (master c men), Nathalie Champagne (master c women), Brian Countryman (master d men), and Margie Ritchie (master d women).

Day Two’s road race took place on a 10-km rolling circuit in Metchosin. It featured 152 metres of climbing per lap.

Courtney Lang and Debra Parker made it two-for-two with wins in their respective categories. Bruce Bird (master c men), Andrew Conley (master b men), and Brian Countryman (master d men) also took wins. Strong rides from Jerome McNicoll (master a men), Nathalie Champagne, and Barb Morris (master d women) rounded out the result page.

The weekend finale came with a downtown criterium circling the B.C. Legislature on a tight 1-km course. Clayton Hiltz (master a men), Greg Boileau (master b men), Maurice Worsfold (master c men), Daniel Blanche (master d men), and Nathalie Champagne — who racked up multiple podiums across the weekend — all took home strong results.

For the full results, head on over to CyclingCanada.ca