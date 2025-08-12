Home > News

2025 Canadian masters road championships wrap up in Victoria

Over 150 cyclists battled tough courses and strong fields in British Columbia

2025 Canadian masters road championships wrap up in Victoria Photo by: Cycling Canada
August 12, 2025
From August 8 to 10, over 150 masters riders fought for hardware and the coveted maple leaf jersey in Victoria.

This year’s championships began with the time trial in North Saanich. It was a tough 6.7-km loop packed with 300 m of climbing. In the master a categories, Benoit St-Hilaire and Courtney Lang claimed top honours, while Isaac Beall stole the spotlight in master b men after a six-year break from racing. “I’m shocked but beyond happy,” Beall said. “Months of early mornings and tough workouts all paid off — this victory means everything.”

In master b women, Debra Parker took the dub. “I’m thrilled to be on the podium. And I can’t wait for the Gran Fondo World Championships this October,” she shared. Other standout winners included Dean Brandt (master c men), Nathalie Champagne (master c women), Brian Countryman (master d men), and Margie Ritchie (master d women).

Day Two’s road race took place on a 10-km rolling circuit in Metchosin. It featured 152 metres of climbing per lap.

Courtney Lang and Debra Parker made it two-for-two with wins in their respective categories. Bruce Bird (master c men), Andrew Conley (master b men), and Brian Countryman (master d men) also took wins. Strong rides from Jerome McNicoll (master a men), Nathalie Champagne, and Barb Morris (master d women) rounded out the result page.

The weekend finale came with a downtown criterium circling the B.C. Legislature on a tight 1-km course. Clayton Hiltz (master a men), Greg Boileau (master b men), Maurice Worsfold (master c men), Daniel Blanche (master d men), and Nathalie Champagne — who racked up multiple podiums across the weekend — all took home strong results.

For the full results, head on over to CyclingCanada.ca