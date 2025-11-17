2025 national ‘cross champs recap: Rochette and Clark shine

The 2025 national cyclocross championships and Trek National CX Challenge (C1) brought riders from across the country to Lévis, Que., for three days of fast, snowy racing from Nov. 14–16. National titles were awarded in every category, from under-17 and junior to under-23, elite and masters.

It was also the final Canadian championship weekend of the season.

Maghalie Rochette claimed the elite women’s title with a controlled ride. Afterward, she said she hopes cyclo-cross will make it onto the Olympic program in 2030, but added she’s not worried about the sport’s future in Canada. “I’m going to do my best to have the maple leaf on your screens at the cyclocross World Cups in the month of January. I’ll be competing there and looking forward to it,” she said.

In the elite men’s race, Tyler Clark rode clear for the win. “It’s a hard course to follow,” he said. “There’s a lot of little ruts out there and it was starting to freeze, so I figured I’d be out in front, ride my own pace, and stay out of trouble. It worked out well.”

Across the age groups, new champions emerged throughout the weekend. Under-17 titles went to Nicole Haviland (women) and Jon Mercier (men). Junior winners were Éliane Blais (women) and Émilien Belzile (men). The under-23 gold medals went to Rafaëlle Carrier (women) and Mika Comaniuk (men).

Masters riders rounded out the championships with wins across multiple age bands. Women’s titles went to Audrey Dubuc (35–44), Sue Haviland (45–54), Kelly Welbourn (55–64) and Patricia Konantz (65+). On the men’s side, Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (35–44), Dan Souter (45–54), Jean-François Blais (55–64) and James Sciberas (65+) all topped their fields.

On Sunday, competition continued with the Trek National CX Challenge, a UCI C1 event.

In the women’s race, Carrier took the dub.



Clark won the men’s.

For full results from both events, you can visit CyclingCanada.ca