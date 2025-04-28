Ben Perry and Devon Clarke on their wins at 2025 Paris to Ancaster

It’s been 13 years since Ben Perry raced Paris – Ancaster, but his return was certainly majestic, taking a big win. The former pro raced the gravel event as one of his first in the sport. Since then, he has had a long career riding on several WorldTour, Continental, and ProTeams, including Astana, Human Powered Health, and Israel Premier Tech Academy.

Perry, riding for Guava X Castelli, took the win over Yehor Volkov (Hustle PRO Cycling) and Theo De Groote. Ascent Cycling’s Jeremy Rae was the early animator of the Cento event, soloing ahead of chasers Gregory Santiago Zapata Cordoba and Jeremy Gworek for the first 75 km.

Women’s race: Clarke takes the win

In the women’s race, Devon Clarke—former gravel national champion—took a big win.

It was the first time the women’s event was separated, something Clarke was very stoked about. This way, she said, she didn’t have to worry about a woman being ahead or behind in another group.

Clarke ultimately made her move after the pack whittled down to a small selection, then it was her and Katja Verkerk. With 10 km to go, Clarke took off, finishing 1:42 ahead of Anne-Sophie Hébert. Coming in third was Hannah Simms.

For full results, visit racetiming.ca