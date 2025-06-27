2025 Tour de France preview: Pogačar vs Vingegaard Round Five

It seems like just yesterday that the Tour de France belonged to Sky/Ineos. Chris Froome took four editions, while Bradley Wiggins, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal all claimed one. But the 2020s have been all about Tadej Pogačar vs Jonas Vingegaard, the Slovenian up three yellow jerseys to two—the world champion having won his first Tour without the Dane in the race. This July is their fifth face off, starting in Lille on July 5.

Three of the four GC principals—Pogačar, Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel—recently crossed swords at the Critérium du Dauphiné, where the man in the rainbow jersey ruled everything except the time trial. Evenepoel, in his first stage race of the season after a late start, won the chrono, but he couldn’t hang on to the podium, Florian Lipowitz usurping his place.

Pogačar has 11 victories in 22 days of racing this season. Vingegaard came flying out of the gate, winning Volta ao Algarve, but he suffered a crash in Paris-Nice that took him out of competition for almost three months with a concussion and other injuries.

Primož Roglič will be in a podium fight with Evenepoel, teammate Lipowitz, João Almeida, Matteo Jorgenson and Richard Carapaz. The “Other Slovenian” cleverly grabbed the Volta a Catalunya trophy from Juan Ayuso on the last stage. And then, almost predictably, he abandoned the Giro d’Italia with crash injuries.

The Sprinters

Competition for stages and the green jersey will be fierce. Biniam Girmay is back to defend his points jersey. Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Tim Merlier of Soudal-QuickStep, and Lidl-Trek’s Italian Jonathan Milan all look to stymie him. Sprinters’ days bookend the Tour, and there are seven flat stages in total.

The Canadians

As usual, the Canucks are from Israel-Premier Tech. Michael Woods will be chasing his second Tour stage victory in his fifth edition. Guillaume Boivin is on a streak of five consecutive Tours.

The French

With David Gaudu not participating, the quest to be the best Frenchman will be down to Tour de Suisse runner-up Kévin Vauquelin, Guillaume Martin, Lenny Martinez and Julian Alaphilippe.

The Course

Week 1

The opening week visits French Flanders, Picardy, Normandy and Brittany before heading south via the Massif Central. The second stage into Boulogne-sur-Mer, the longest of the race, is the first hilly route. The long time trial is set for Stage 5 with a fast, flat circuit around Caen. After more opportunities for sprinters and raiders, the week concludes in the Massif Central, with the first summit finish on 3.3 km, 8 percent Puy de Sancy.

Week 2

The second week is all about the Pyrenees. Not to downplay the sprinters’ opportunities before and after, but Stages 12, 13 and 14 will be dynamite. Stage 12 ends on 13.6-km, 7.8 percent Hautacam, back for the first time since 2022 when Jonas Vingegaard conquered it. The next day is an 11-km time trial up 7.9-percent Peyragudes, and Stage 14’s summit finish is Superbagnères, with the Tourmalet (its 87th appearance since its inclusion in 1914), Col d’Aspin and Peyresourde climbed along the way. Yowza! The second rest day is in Montpellier.

Week 3

To keep everyone off balance, the final week begins with a summit finish on the legendary Giant of Provence, Mont Ventoux, last conquered by Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert in the 2021 edition. This bald beast is 15.7 km of 8.8 percent. After a flat stage into Valence, the ascents return in spades on Stage 18, with three very long climbs: 21.7-km Col du Glandon, 19.2-km Col de la Madeleine and the summit finish of 26.2-km, 6.5 percent Col de la Loze. The summit finish of Stage 19, La Plagne, where Stephen Roche famously fought back to Pedro Delgado in 1987, hasn’t been in the Tour since 2002. It’s back for the final GC battle of the 112th edition at the end of a long day in the Alps. July 27 is a procession into Paris for fireworks on the Champs-Élysées