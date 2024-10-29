2025 Tour de France routes unveiled in Paris

The men’s and women’s 2025 Tour de France routes were revealed in Paris on Tuesday, with a tough course in store for the chaps, one that includes a Mont Ventoux summit finish to kick off the third week in the Alps and 44 km of time trials, 11 of which are in a mountain chrono. The 112th edition starts on Saturday, July 5 in Lille and ends in Paris on Sunday, July 27, taking place entirely in France.

🤩 Here it is, the official route of the #TDF2025! 🤩 Voici le parcours officiel du #TDF2025 ! pic.twitter.com/HvNLVJSwuI — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) October 29, 2024

Week 1

Lille in French Flanders hosts the Grand Départ on July 5, and it should be a sprinters’ delight in Northern France. Week 1 visits Picardy, Normandy and Brittany before heading south via the Massif Central. The second stage into Boulogne-sur-Mer, the longest of the race, is the first hilly route. The first time trial arrives on Stage 5 with a fast, flat circuit around Caen. After more opportunities for sprinters and raiders, the week concludes in the Massif Central, with the first summit finish on 3.3 km, 8 percent Puy de Sancy.

Week 2

The second week is all about the Pyrenees. Not to dismiss the sprinters’ opportunities before and after, but Stages 12, 13 and 14 will be dynamite. Stage 12 ends on 13.6-km, 7.8 percent Hautacam, Stage 13 is an 11-km time trial up 7.9 percent Peyragudes and Stage 14’s summit finish is Superbagnères, with the Tourmalet, Col d’Aspin and Peyresourde climbed along the way. Yowza! The second rest day is in Montpellier.

Week 3

To keep everyone off balance, the final week begins with a summit finish on the legendary Mont Ventoux, last conquered by Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert in the 2021 edition. This bald beast is 15.7 km of 8.8 percent. After a flat stage into Valence, the ascents come back in spades on Stage 18, with three very long climbs: 21.7-km Col du Glandon, 19.2-km Col de la Madeleine and the summit finish on 26.2-km, 6.5 percent Col de la Loze. La Plagne, where Stephen Roche famously fought back to Pedro Delgado in 1987, hasn’t been in the Tour since 2002. It’s back for Stage 19’s final GC battle of the 112th edition at the end of a long day in the Alps.

Etape 19 / Stage 19 – #TDF2025

🚩 Albertville – @LaPlagne 130 km ⛰️ Last mountain battle with 5 climbs to finish with the interminable ascent to La Plagne. ⛰️ Dernière explication en haute montagne avec 5 ascensions pour finir par l'interminable montée vers La Plagne. pic.twitter.com/5SyiY3CFNI — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) October 29, 2024

Unfortunately, the 20th stage is rather tame. Kept out of Paris this summer, the Tour returns next July for the final skirmish on the Champs-Élysées, with the Arc du Triomphe overlooking it all.

Tour de France Femmes

The Tour de France Femmes includes nine days of racing from Vannes to Châtel between Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, August 3.

🤩 The official route of the #TDFF2025 avec @GoZwift! 🤩 Voici le parcours officiel du #TDFF2025 avec Zwift ! #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/DzmXlWY11r — Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) October 29, 2024

Overlapping the men’s race by a couple of days, the Tour de France Femmes’ 79-km Grand Départ from Vannes to Plumelec features a triple ascent of the Cadoudal climb and is one of the few uphill or summit finishes. Stage 6 packs five climbs into 124 km, Stage 7 plunks the Col du Granier summit 18 km from the finish line and the final day has a long, gradual ascent of Chatel Les Portes du Soleil to end the race, but Stage 8 is likely to be considered the Queen Stage simply because it end atop the Col de la Madeleine, a real brute at 18.6 km of 8.1 percent.