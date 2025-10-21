2025 UCI elite track world championships schedule and how to watch

On Wednesday, the 2025 UCI elite track world championships begin in Chile. A strong team for Canada is going in both the endurance and sprint events. There was a bit of a hullabaloo with selection leading up to the event, with an appeal resulting in Dylan Bibic being selected for the omnium with weeks remaining.

Another rider to watch is Toronto’s Ashlin Barry, racing for USA Cycling. Although he’s still a junior, he will be racing with the elites at the worlds — something you do not see often. He’s raced with the elites before — winning the U.S. national championships in the madison, as well as placing second in the omnium at the Nations Cup. Although he’s been close in the junior ranks, he still hasn’t been able to snag a rainbow jersey — following in his mother’s footsteps, Dede, who won the junior world road race back in 1989. It would be quite a coup to see him win at the elite level.

Here is the schedule for all of the events. You can also catch the action on FloBikes.com.

Oct. 22 12:00 a.m. – Women elite, Scratch 12:56 a.m. – Women elite, Team Sprint 1:06 a.m. – Men elite, Team Sprint

Oct. 23 12:55 a.m. – Men elite, Scratch 11:25 p.m. – Men elite, Team Pursuit 11:55 p.m. – Women elite, Elimination Race 12:50 a.m. – Men elite, Keirin 1:13 a.m. – Women elite, Team Pursuit

Oct. 24 10:00 p.m. – Men elite, Points Race 11:32 p.m. – Men elite, 1km Time Trial 12:10 a.m. – Men elite, Individual Pursuit 12:35 a.m. – Women elite, Omnium 1:35 a.m. – Women elite, Sprint

Oct. 25 10:30 p.m. – Women elite, 500m Time Trial 11:14 p.m. – Women elite, Madison 12:54 a.m. – Women elite, Individual Pursuit 1:18 a.m. – Men elite, Omnium

Oct. 26 5:54 p.m. – Women elite, Points Race 7:40 p.m. – Men elite, Elimination Race 8:39 p.m. – Women elite, Keirin 8:44 p.m. – Men elite, Sprint 8:58 p.m. – Men elite, Madison



