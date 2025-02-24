2025 world road championships in Rwanda to be cancelled?

The world road cycling championship in Rwanda, scheduled for Sept. 21 to 28, is facing controversy as several federations, including the Netherlands and Denmark, have opted not to send junior or under-23 cyclists due to high travel costs. There’s also the question of acclimation, as the race in Kigali is at altitude. Now, the European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly (443 in favour, four against) to request the event’s suspension because of the ongoing conflict in Kivu, a Congolese region bordering Rwanda, where the ‘M23’ rebel group, supported by the Rwandan government, has caused 3,000 deaths and displaced approximately 500,000 people.

The race is just six months away

The European Parliament has urged the EU Commission and Council to suspend the raw materials agreement with Rwanda until it ceases interference in the Congo, where it extracts minerals from ‘M23’-controlled areas. Meanwhile, David Lappartient, president of the UCI, is in Kigali meeting with President Paul Kagame during the Tour of Rwanda, which has seen significant teams, like Soudal Quick-Step, pull out due to safety concerns regarding proximity to the conflict zone in North Kivu.

Vote is non-binding, but certainly a statement

According to a Spanish outlet Revelo, although the European Parliament’s request does not impact the ongoing Tour of Rwanda, it raises questions about the world championship organized by the European-based UCI and Golazo. However, despite the vote—which is non-binding—Lappartient says the race will go on.

Rumours of moving the worlds to Switzerland

According to a report from La Dernière Heure, the tensions in the border region between Congo and Rwanda are causing major concerns for the UCI. The cycling federation was rumoured to beworking on a possible backup plan. If it turns out to be too dangerous in Rwanda at the end of September, the UCI could move the event to another location.

After the article came out, the UCI put out a statement: “The UCI, in close collaboration with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, is closely monitoring developments in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and their potential impact on the organization of the races scheduled for next September in Kigali, Rwanda.”

Recently, following the rumours that the UCI was organizing a contingency plan, with the race taking place in Switzerland if the African edition was kiboshed. However, in an interview with Cycling News, Lappartient said: “There is no plan B.”