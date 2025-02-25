2026 Tour de France to start in Barcelona with team time trial

Tour de France organizer A.S.O. announced on Tuesday that the 2026 Tour de France will hold its Grand Départ in Barcelona, kicking off the 113th edition with a 19.1-km team time trial on July 4. Three days will be raced in Spain before the race heads into France. It will be the third Grand Départ in Spain after San Sebastian in 1992 and Bilbao in 2023. It will also be the 27th foreign Grand Départ and 50th Tour team time trial.

The last Grand Tour team time trial commenced the 2023 Vuelta a Espana, and it didn’t go too smoothly.

After the TTT in the Catalan capital, a stage with a hilly final third will be run from Tarragona to Barcelona and then a third day that starts in Granollers.

The last team time trial in the Tour was an 27.6-km affair in 2019, with Visma-Lease a Bike beating Ineos Grenadiers by 20 seconds in Brussels, Belgium. That 106th edition saw Egan Bernal take the last yellow jersey of the Sky/Ineos Era before the Tadej Pogačar-Jonas Vingegaard Age began.

Stage 2 ends with three circuits that include the famed Montjuïc, a short but steep climb that has featured in the Vuelta a Espana and the Volta a Cataluya. The circuit also includes a climb to the Olympic stadium.

The 2025 Tour begins in 130 days on July 5 with an 185-km road stage in Lille.