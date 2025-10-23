2026 Tours de France: Double Alpe d’Huez for men, and Mont Ventoux for the women

On Thursday, the ASO revealed the full routes for both the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. Cycling fans have plenty to get excited about. Rumours were flying that the men might tackle Alpe d’Huez twice and that the women would take on Mont Ventoux. Looks like the whispers were spot on. Next year’s Tours look pretty awesome. Well, for fans at least.

2026 Tour de France

The men kick off on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona with a team time trial. The route winds past the Sagrada Família and finishes at the Olympic Stadium on Montjuïc.

Stage 2: puncheurs’ stage from Tarragona back to Barcelona. Montjuïc gets climbed three times before the line. Sparks are expected.

By Stage 3, the Pyrenees appear. Les Angles is the first real test. Stage 4heads to Foix, with Col de Coudons and Col de Montségur along the way. Stage 6? Classic Pyrenees. Col d’Aspin, Col du Tourmalet, then Gavarnie-Gèdre. Over 4,000 m of climbing. Brutal. Stage 5 to Pau gives sprinters a short break, but mostly, the mountains dominate the opening week.



Then it’s through the Massif Central, Vosges, and Jura. July 14 to Le Lioran is a heavy day. Pas de Peyrol and Col du Perthus could shake up the GC. Sprinters will wait until Nevers and Chalon-sur-Saône. Stage 15 tops out at Plateau de Solaison: 12 km at 9 per cent. That’ll test the legs before the second rest day.

The final week starts with a 26-km individual time trial from Thonon-les-Bains to Évian-les-Bains. Then comes a mountain stage to Orcières-Merlette. And the big one: two back-to-back finishes on Alpe d’Huez. First climb: classic Le Bourg-d’Oisans side. Penultimate stage? The queen stage. 5,600 m of climbing over Col de la Croix de Fer, Col du Télégraphe, Col du Galibier, and the Col de Sarenne variant of Alpe d’Huez.

Paris awaits, with Montmartre as the final kicker. Puncheurs will smile. Sprinters… less so. The final stage was awesome to watch this year. Wout van Aert took a huge win in a great stage to watch. Might we see Mathieu van der Poel alone on the Champs-Élysées this year?

As far as favourites–if their spring goes well, look for another battle between Tadej Pogačarand Jonas Vingegaard. Remco Evenepoel has said he will be working with a new coach this winter in the hopes to dethrone Pogi. So we will see. Will Derek Gee be there? And if so, on what team?

2026 Tour de France Femmes

The women start Aug. 1 in Lausanne. Stage 1 suits puncheurs. Stage 2, Aigle to Geneva, is a flat sprint. Day three: leaving Switzerland for France, through the Jura to Poligny via Col de la Faucille.

Stage 4 brings the first real GC test. It’s a 21-km time trial from Mâcon to Belleville-en-Beaujolais. Midway, there’s a climb to the lake at Marsannay. Enough to shake things up.

Then it’s Mont Ventoux. 19.5 km at 7.9 per cent, 3,500 m of climbing. The stage to watch. The penultimate stage to Nice features two short climbs. The Côte de Colomars and Côte de la Ginestière—that could decide the overall standings.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévost will definitely like this route–and she is the odds-on favourite to repeat. Can Demi Vollering or Kasia Niewiadoma spoil her plans? PFP seemed unbeatable this summer, but who knows. There’s also a certain new world champion that might step up her game in the Tour. Sherbrooke, Que.’s Magdeleine Vallières-Mill rode well on the final stage of the Tour, and definitely loves the climbs. Will she go for GC, or perhaps a stage win on Ventoux? It will be exciting to see what the rainbow jersey does at the TdFF next year.