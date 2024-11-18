22 Minutes did a hilarious bit on Doug Ford and bike lanes

Everyone’s talking about the bike lane debacle in Ontario–including the CBC comedy This Hour Has 22 Minutes. Premier Doug Ford has been clear about his new legislation.

As Ontario premier Doug Ford persists in his campaign against bike lanes, Toronto has revealed the cost of their removal. Bill 212, known as the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, would require provincial approval for new bike lanes on municipal roads that eliminate traffic lanes. It also mandates the removal of bike lanes on Bloor St., Yonge St., and University Ave., returning those lanes to vehicle traffic.

The province subsequently introduced a regulation mandating the removal of sections of bike lanes from those three major Toronto streets.

The cost would be at least $48 million, if not more. That’s because removing bike lanes isn’t just as simple as it sounds. There’s more involved than it might seem. The cost also covers the reconstruction of sections of streets that were recently rebuilt and would need to be redone, as well as resurfacing work required on other parts of the roads, according to a report from the city of Toronto.

The added cost of reduced safety

Many cycling advocates have said the move to remove bike lanes, or control municipalities’ ability to install them, is dangerous. When riders are separated from traffic, it’s far safer. When cyclists are forced to ride alongside vehicles, it can become a risky ride.

In the sketch, Mark Critch, dressed up à la Ford, comes out and reminds viewers what a great job he’s doing, including the 200 bucks Ontarians are supposed to get in 2025 (but not shorter wait times in hospitals). He also mentions having hooch in convenience stores, another recent initiative. Then, he introduces his latest initiative: the bike lanes thang. After that, he decides to go on a bike to show how it’s still safe to ride in Toronto. Or something.

Anyway, check out the sketch below.