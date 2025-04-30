3 amateur cyclists have rides of their lives with Jonas Vingegaard

One of the great aspects of pro cycling is the accessibility for fans. Anyone can park on the side of a mountain and watch the peloton come by—and sometimes, if you’re out riding, you might even bump into one of your heroes.

That’s exactly what happened to French cyclist Paul Cappelle and his two buddies when they were riding the Col du Soulor climb in the Pyrenees on Monday.

“His car passed us halfway up the climb and pulled over at the side of the road. Grischa Niermann (of Visma – Lease a Bike) said that Vingegaard was about two minutes ahead, and that we could probably catch up to him because he wasn’t riding very fast,” Cappelle, 19, told Danish broadcaster, TV2.

The trio then had to push it—Cappelle said around 400 W—to catch the Danish superstar. They asked if they could ride along, and Vingegaard happily obliged. They ended up doing the entire four-hour ride with him. The Visma – Lease a Bike rider was there doing a recon for the upcoming Tour de France. He was also happy to take questions from the French riders about training, nutrition, and his upcoming races.

“He was also interested in me. He asked what I was doing in the sport and if I raced. We talked about all kinds of things, and it was pretty cool,” Cappelle said. The Frenchman described the whole experience as incredible. Vingegaard, he said, was very nice and didn’t act like the superstar he is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grischa Niermann (@grischaniermann)



On April 24, his team released Jonas Vingegaard’s Tour de France preparations. It began this week with wind tunnel testing in Aalborg. The 28-year-old rider will soon head to Sierra Nevada for altitude training, followed by the Critérium du Dauphiné and another high-altitude camp in Tignes.

Physically recovered from his concussion, Vingegaard is fully focused on the Tour: “I’m training without any problems now.” Although he missed Paris-Nice and the Volta a Catalunya, he’s eager to race again.

“I haven’t raced much this year, so I’m excited for the Dauphiné and especially the Tour. First, I’ll get in shape at altitude.”

The 2025 Tour de France begins July 5 in Lille.

Check out some of the ride below.