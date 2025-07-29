3 DIY electrolyte drinks to make this summer

Staying hydrated in the hot summer season is crucial, but commercial electrolyte drinks are often packed with artificial ingredients and sugars. Making your own electrolyte drinks at home lets you control what goes into your body, ensuring you get the nutrients you need without any unwanted additives. Plus, it’s often more cost-effective, and customizable to your taste preferences.

Citrus Burst Electrolyte Drink

This thirst-quenching combo of citrus fruits also provides a natural dose of vitamin C and potassium.

Ingredients

2 cups water

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1-2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (to taste)

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients in a pitcher.

Stir well until the salt and honey are fully dissolved.

Chill in the fridge for at least an hour, or until you’re ready to enjoy.

Source: Wellness Mama

Coconut Lime Electrolyte Drink

Coconut water is naturally rich in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, making it a perfect base for this tropical drink.

Ingredients

1 cup coconut water

1 cup water

Juice of 2 limes

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon agave syrup or honey (optional)

Instructions

Mix all ingredients in a pitcher and stir well.

Taste and adjust sweetness if needed.

Chill before serving, and sip it during or after your run.

Source: Fit Foodie Finds

Berry Blast Electrolyte Drink

Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, this berry-infused drink is not only tasty but also great for recovery.

Ingredients

1 cup mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

2 cups water

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions

Blend the berries and water until smooth.

Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any pulp.

Mix the berry juice with lemon juice, honey and sea salt in a pitcher.

Stir well and chill before serving.

Source: The Kitchn