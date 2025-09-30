4 essential vitamins and minerals to keep you strong this upcoming winter

The harsh months are coming, folks. Before you know it, the days will be shorter and the temps will be low.

For some cyclists, their immune system, along with their mood, could plummet along with the warm weather. Give yourself a head start by supplementing your body with these essential nutrients that will keep you strong–mentally and physically–when cold season arrives with the cold weather.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a unique vitamin–your body can produce it when exposed to sunlight. As the days get shorter and the sun disappears earlier, the amount of the vitamin synthesized by your body declines. It will also decline with sunscreen use, increased melanin and older age.

Vitamin D’s role

Boosts immune system

Helps with calcium absorption

Builds and maintains strong bones and teeth

Regulates mood

Foods with vitamin D

Vitamin D doesn’t occur naturally in many foods–other than fortified foods, where vitamin D has been added. Foods that do provide some include:

Egg yolk

Fatty fish

Unsweetened low-fat milk

Unsweetened plant-based milk fortified with vitamin D

Supplementing with vitamin D

The easiest way to ensure you’re getting adequate vitamin D, especially in winter, is by taking a supplement; these can come as tablets, capsules, liquid or spray. Sources recommend at least 600 IU (15 mcg) per day for adults, without exceeding 4,000 IU (100 mcg). You can buy supplements at drugstores, health food stores and department stores.

Vitamin C

People usually suggest loading up on vitamin C (ascorbic acid) when you get sick to improve your recovery time–but at that point, it may be too late for the vitamin’s immunity benefits to be effective. Studies have shown that taking vitamin C over a longer period of time may slightly reduce the duration of a cold and the severity of the symptoms.

Vitamin C’s role

Boosts immune system

Helps with iron absorption

Helps with repair and growth of all tissues (bones, cartilage, skin and blood vessels)

Acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells against daily damage

Foods with vitamin C

Citrus fruits

Bell peppers

Brussels sprouts

Broccoli

Snow peas

Fruits such as kiwi, strawberries, peaches, papaya and guava

Leafy vegetables such as kale and arugula

Tomatoes

Potatoes

Supplementing with vitamin C

While it’s easy to get vitamin C through your diet, supplements are also available. Daily necessary vitamin C dietary intake is at least 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men. Sources suggest supplementing 250-500 mg twice a day to provide maximum benefit. The upper limit for adults is 2,000 mg per day, but stomach pain or diarrhea may result from taking more than 1,000 mg. Vitamin C can be taken as capsules, tablets, chewables or a powder.

Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids have their fair share of diverse benefits, but studies have shown that supplemental omega-3s, which are taken in fish oil or fish oil capsules (to mask the taste), may not provide the same benefits for heart health as food sources. ALA, DHA and EPA are the three main types of omega-3 fats found in food.

Omega-3’s role

Regulates serotonin levels and improves low mood

Reduces risk of developing heart disease (lowers blood pressure, triglyceride levels and prevents blood clots)

Reduces pain and inflammation

Improves cognitive function

Foods with omega-3

ALA (found in plant oils)

Flaxseed oil, canola oil, walnut oil, soy oil

Chia

EPA and DHA (fatty fish and seafood)

Salmon, herring, sardines, tuna

Omega-3-rich eggs and milk

Supplementing with omega-3

Prioritize getting your omega-3s through your diet, but if supplementing, make sure your supplement contains EPA and DHA, and be sure to check the content of each (it will likely be 30 per cent omega-3s and 70 per cent other fats). Recommended daily intake for combined EPA and DHA is 250-500 mg, while total omega-3s is 1,100 mg for women and 1,600 mg for men.

Note that fish oils are perishable (so try not to buy them in bulk), and omega-3s will be best absorbed when taken with fatty meals.

Iron

Iron is a mineral that has the critical role of creating hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to tissues around the body. First signs of iron deficiency include fatigue and headache, as your body isn’t getting the oxygen it needs–this can significantly impact your ability to perform athletically, especially for cycling. Your cracked lips, paler-than-usual skin and cold hands and feet may not be just from the chilly, dry weather–these may be signs of low iron.

Iron’s role

Improves energy levels

Improves body temperature regulation

Boosts endurance exercise performance

Improves cognitive and immune functions

Foods with iron

Oysters

Red meat

Liver

Legumes

Spinach

Tofu

Dark chocolate

Fortified breakfast cereals

Supplementing with iron

Your body can sometimes have difficulty absorbing iron; vegetarians may also need to take iron supplements, which are available over-the-counter, to replace what red meat provides. Your doctor may not consider sub-optimal ferritin levels “low,” so be sure to let them know you’re a cyclist, and that you’re aware that athletes require more iron.

Women aged 19-50 are most at risk for iron deficiency from losing blood through monthly periods, and are recommended to consume 18 mg of dietary iron daily. Men over age 19 and post-menopausal women are only recommended a daily intake of 8 mg.

Too much iron from supplements can cause constipation or stomach pain. Take vitamin C with iron to increase absorption, and avoid taking with caffeine and calcium (milk, cheese, yogurt), which can impede absorption.