4 tips to get ready for cyclocross…including racing in the office?

The leave are falling, kids are about to go back to school, which means one thing: It’s cyclocross time! If you haven’t jumped into a ‘cross race before, or feel a bit rusty, it’s a good idea to practise a little. Cyclocross is a great activity to keep fit outside when the weather gets lousy. It’s also a fantastic way to work on your technical skills, and even get a bit of running work in.

Since it’s a mix of riding, running, hopping and sliding, you’ll need to hone up on what you need to be a star ‘crosser. That means working on your dismounts, carving corners and working on your starts.

Here’s some handy videos to help you work on your skills and prep for the races.

1. Get better at your starts

Cyclocross starts can be pretty hairy, so you definitely want to work at getting off the line fast. Here, Aaron Schooler of Focus CX Team Canada shows you how it’s done.

2. Working on your sand cornering.

Sure, not all races in Canada will be on the beach, but sand or thick mud can be tricky to find your line. Here, Schooler has some great tips on the tricky art of cornering on sand.

3. Mastering sand in general

Of course, some races will have sand or deep mud that make it a slog to get through. Here’s some tips on how to make it through and even pass others.

4. Ride in the office to…get better at…riding in the office

Okay, this is maybe not the best idea and to be fair, the big boss wasn’t there when this happened. But check out Canadian Cycling Magazine’s ‘Crosser-In-Chief put on a master class in indoor riding.