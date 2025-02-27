40 Toronto businesses sue city over bike lanes

Another day, another bike lane drama. The latest chapter involves over 40 businesses in Etobicoke, Ont. filing a lawsuit against the City of Toronto, according to CityNews. The lawsuit is also against its transportation manager, and a local councillor. The group claims that bike lanes installed on Bloor Street West were done without adequate consultation. The businesses, including restaurants, retailers and professional offices, are looking for a cool $10 million in damages for “negligence and nuisance.” The lawsuit says the damages were caused by the five-kilometre bike lane extension. The lawsuit also targets Morley and Barbara Gray, Toronto’s general manager of transportation services, for “misfeasance” of public office.

The lawsuit

The plaintiffs go on to say that the bike lane extension, implemented between 2023 and 2024 has negatively impacted their businesses. Why? Because they said it caused increased traffic congestion. They claim the consultation process was neither transparent nor thorough, accusing the city of disregarding their concerns. Sam Pappas, the owner of the Crooked Cue, said he felt dismissed during the process, describing it as a “check the box” approach. The businesses also allege that public meetings were dominated by cycling advocates and that local businesses were not adequately consulted, with no door-to-door outreach. The Crooked Cue quite (in)famously has been outspoken about cyclists, and also made some exceptionally dumb T-shirts, too.

Cycling advocates surprised by move

Alison Stewart, from CycleTO, was shocked, to say the least. She pointed out that Morley was not in office when the bike lanes were approved. Steward also emphasized that the province had already introduced a law that could potentially remove the bike lanes. (Since then, CycleTO has filed a constitutional challenge against this law.) Stewart told the CBC, “It seems unnecessary for these businesses to target these bike lanes separately. The city conducted thorough consultations on the project, and just because businesses aren’t happy with the bike lanes, it doesn’t mean the city failed to do its due diligence. Complaints from businesses feel premature, as the lane extensions were only completed last year. Change takes time.”

The war on bike lanes?

The news is the latest chapter in the ongoing debacle with bike lanes in the province, after Ontario premier Doug Ford introduced new legislation. Bill 212, passed in November 2024, the province the authority to restore vehicle lanes. It was, to say the least, not popular with local cyclists and cycling advocates. Known formally as the “Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024,” the law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

The Ontario news also follows a bombshell report from British Columbia about some seriously sketchy moves over bike lanes. The Vancouver integrity commissioner has revealed some big time transparency issues. Those led to the removal of a temporary bike lane in the popular Stanley Park.