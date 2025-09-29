5 amazing Magdeleine Vallières moments at the road worlds

What. A. Day.

Magdeleine Vallières made history on Saturday, becoming the first elite Canadian rider to win the world road championships. Only four times in history have Canadians medalled at the worlds in the road race – Steve Bauer, Alison Sydor, Linda Jackson and Michael Woods – but none have landed the coveted rainbow jersey.

“I’ve been dreaming about it for a while now, it was my dream to win it,” the Sherbrooke, Que. rider said. “I guess it’s true now!”

And what a way to win, with absolute panache. Toward the end of the 164.6-km course she launched from a three-rider breakaway, dropping New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black and Spain’s Mavi García. Then she motored alone to the finish, stopping the clock in four hours 34 minutes 48 seconds. Fisher-Black crossed 23 seconds later, with García third, 27 seconds down.

Here are some of the memorable moments of her fantastic day in Kigali, Rwanda:

1. Her attack

It was clear all day she was feeling good. But as the finale approached, the Canadian knew there was one option for the win – the final climb on the Côte de Kimihurara. The 1.3-km hill to the finish suited her – the cobbled climb, which averaged 6 per cent, was tailor-made for Vallières, who has shown her punchy power on similar climbs earlier in the year. Sure, it was only her second pro win, but those who have followed her know she excels on that sort of ramp.

“I knew I probably wouldn’t win in a sprint against Niamh because she’s so strong and we were both really committed to this break, working so hard.”

Watch her go.

2. Her victory salute

And then when she crosses the line. Even though before the race she was fully committed to a big win, there is still a moment of disbelief knowing her huge goal had become a reality.

“The girls believed in me, so I believed in myself,” she added. “It was my dream to win it, and it’s true now.”

3. The podium

Unless you’re Isabella Holmgren, who has won about 1,500 rainbow jerseys, the podium procedure is new to most people at the world championships. When Vallières tried to take a selfie with the other women, UCI’s David Lappartient had to step in to make sure the protocols – including the winner receiving a TISSOT watch – were followed properly. It’s not every day you hear the national anthem play for you either, and the EF Education rider wondered, is she supposed to put her hand on her heart?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmo Catalano (@howtheracewaswon)

4. It was clear early she was going to have a special day

From early on, you could tell that it was going to be a special day. To some cycling fans, it was a shock win. But for those who have been following the talented 23-year-old these past few years, it’s been clear big things lay on the horizon.

On the course in Kigali, it was crucial to be at the front. At the back it was carnage with riders falling off the pace from the start. But being at the front doesn’t mean putting your nose in the wind. Vallières rode well, surfing in the top-10 and following wheels without burning too many matches. She knew if she played her cards right, she could have a very big result.

Niamh Fisher-Black animated the race, helping break up the lead group Vallières remained near the front, waiting patiently Huge crowds lined the course

5. The moment she knew

Back to that special finish. After she dropped Fisher-Black and the road flattened briefly before a short crest to the finish, watch here as she realizes what’s going to happen. It’s when she drops her head that Vallières understands her life is never going to be the same. She knows she’s about to become a world champion.