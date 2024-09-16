5 favourites for the 2024 UCI men’s road worlds

On Sunday, Sept. 29, the pro men will race the 2024 UCI road worlds in Zurich. It’s a tough, hilly course and 273.9 km long. The men begin in Winterthur, Switzerland, and then ride through Buch am Irchel. They will climb the Kyburg before heading to the finishing circuits. The pro men will race seven laps of the circuit. There are two notable climbs: the Zürichbergstrasse and the Witikon. The total elevation is a leg-breaking 4,470 m. In 2023, Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) won in Glasgow, with Wout van Aert (Belgium) taking silver, and Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar coming in third.

The race will be one of attrition, given the tough course. Expect a battle royale that will favour the best climbers in the world.

Former Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will not be racing at the worlds, but reigning Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner Pogačar, will. The Team UAE Emirates rider just stunned the field with an incredible solo win at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday. The Slovenian took off on the climb, with none of the other riders able to stay on his wheel.

Pogi soared up the 1.8-km-long Camilien-Houde which has an average grade of 7.7 per cent. He averaged 28.5 km/h as he rode away from the field.

Here is a list of the top five favourites for the win, based on the 2024 season so far.

You can watch the 2024 UCI road worlds on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report from all of the races. Be sure to check out our Instagram for photos from the action in Switzerland, as well as our X account.