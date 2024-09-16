5 incredible moments from the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

Tadej Pogačar put on a brilliant display of his superhuman power when he blew the doors off the peloton on the Camilien-Houde, winning the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal. After his seventh place at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec, cycling fans were eager to see him just wreck the other pros in Montreal. And boy oh boy, did he deliver.

1. Michael Leonard’s long day in the break

Ineos Grenadiers’ rider had an incredible ride at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal. Just after the race began, Michael Leonard broke away from the peloton.

By the end of the first lap on the circuit, the Ineos Grenadiers rider and Gil Gelders of Soudal Quick-Step had established a gap. A short while later, Dries de Bondt from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale bridged across to join the pair.

2. The crowds!

The weather was perfect for both the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and for the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal. The roads were lined with cycling fans keen to get a glimpse at some of the best riders in the world. Not only was Tour de France champ Pogačar there, but also former world champion Julian Alaphilippe and green jersey winner Biniam Girmay.

3. Michael Woods doing the maple leaf proud

Israel Premier Tech’s Michael Woods quit the Vuelta a España early, citing fatigue and that he had other goals in mind for the rest of the 2024 season. Canadian cycling fans immediately hoped that meant the Grands Prix, and although he skipped Quebec, he was there for the climber’s course of Montreal. The reigning national champion had a great race, finishing 8th.

4. Tadej Pogačar goes nuclear

The UAE Team Emirates rider shocked the field with an impressive solo victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday. The Slovenian attacked on the climb, leaving the others unable to hold his wheel.

Pogi powered up the 1.8-km Camilien-Houde, with its average gradient of 7.7 per cent, maintaining an astonishing 28.5 km/h as he distanced himself from the rest.

5. Michael Matthews congratulating Pogi midflight from the side of the road

Michael Matthews won on Sunday at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec, but the hilly route in Montreal didn’t exactly suit him. Even though he quit the race, he still watched it from the side of the road. When his friend Pogačar was cruising to the win, the Australian made sure to give him a low-five as Pogi stormed by. The Slovenian swerved over to slap Matthews’s hand, and it was a beautiful moment.