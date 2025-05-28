5 perfect snacks to power your post-ride recovery

The best post-ride snack? One you’ll actually eat.

You don’t need a perfectly calculated macro-ratio or a $12 smoothie to recover well. What matters most is fuelling within 30–60 minutes after a ride. These five easy snacks offer a smart mix of carbs, protein, and recovery-supporting nutrients—without feeling like a chore to make. Snack smarter, and your legs will thank you tomorrow.

Cottage cheese + kiwi + honey

Cottage cheese delivers casein, a slow-digesting protein ideal for muscle repair. Kiwi brings vitamin C for collagen support, and honey adds quick carbs to replenish glycogen.

Recovery tip: ¾ cup low-fat cottage cheese, 1 sliced kiwi, 1 tsp honey.

Recovery muffins

These muffins are low in sugar but rich in carbs, potassium, and whole grains. Oats refuel, banana adds electrolytes, and egg provides protein.

Makes 6: 1 ripe banana, 1 egg, 1 cup oats, ½ tsp baking soda, cinnamon, and optional add-ins. Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 15–18 minutes.

Sweet potato toast with almond butter + chia seeds

Toast sweet potato slices and top with almond butter and chia for a combo of complex carbs, plant protein, and healthy fats.

Try: 2 toasted slices + 1 tbsp almond butter + 1 tsp chia seeds.

Greek yogurt parfait with quinoa + tart cherries

Greek yogurt packs over 15g protein. Quinoa adds texture and carbs. Tart cherries help ease muscle soreness.

Try: ½ cup Greek yogurt + ¼ cup cooked quinoa + ⅓ cup frozen tart cherries + cinnamon.

Savoury recovery hummus wrap

Craving something savoury after a ride? This easy wrap delivers carbs, protein, and crunch. Hummus offers plant-based protein and anti-inflammatory fats. Add crisp veggies and a whole grain wrap, and you’ve got a post-ride snack you’ll start craving mid-ride.

Try: Spread 2 tbsp hummus on a whole grain tortilla, add sliced cucumber, grated carrot, and a few baby spinach leaves. Roll it up and enjoy.