5 things Alejandro Valverde could do instead of road race again next year

Next year will be former world champion Alejandro Valverde’s last year as a professional cyclist. He’s been teasing ending his career since 2018, but the 41-year-old has finally announced 2022 is when he will hang his cleats up. For sure for sure this time.

Cycling is one of the toughest sports in the world, and Valverde has been at it for 20 years. Maybe instead of one more gruelling season, he could try something else?

1. Become a sommelier

This guy has been tasting booze on podiums for two decades. It’s time to monetize that skill.

Alejandro Valverde wins Giro stage 16, steps onto GC podium https://t.co/Sb2YIJSEzA pic.twitter.com/hTJ7WNCPU3 — Scott (@Pub_Cap_Scott) May 24, 2016

2. Work for WADA

Maybe this would be a nice way to make peace with the events a few years back with the World Anti-Doping Agency? They’d be lucky to have him as a consultant.

3. Work for Movistar

His team sponsor, Movistar is the largest provider of landline, broadband, mobile services and pay television in Spain. Maybe he could work in the call centre or something? There’s got to be a job for him.

4. Get a hobby

It’s safe to assume that with his rate of success and consistency over the years, Valverde doesn’t do anything else but ride his bike, eat and sleep. Maybe it’s time to switch it up? Photography? Cooking? Learn how to cross-stitch?

5. Gravel racing?

Everyone else seems to be want to do this. And he’s no slouch on the cobbles.