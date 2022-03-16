5 features we want added to Zwift A.S.A.P

In several parts of Canada, the weather is still not super, and many people are choosing to continue to ride inside. Zwift, the popular online gaming platform, continues to update with more maps, jerseys, bikes and features as it continues its progress in the virtual world of cycling.

You may notice new features pop up every time you get an update. But how great would it be if we got some options that would make indoor riding even more enjoyable.

Here’s a few suggestions.

1. Crashes

You may notice that when you’re riding Zwift on, say, a course like New York, that a rider from an opposite direction can basically ride through you as they crisscross to the other side of the road. When you’re cruising on the trainer, you can turn your brain off as you don’t need to focus on your surroundings. No off-leash dogs, cars, or other bikers.

What if that was not the case? Maybe in those Crit City races you’d need to actually focus on the riders around you, or Kapowie! The good news is, your road rash wouldn’t sting.

2. Chirping runners

This one is simple. How about when you ride by some jogger, you tell them how much running sucks, and then ride away? What are they going to do, angry strides?

3. Short cuts

So you’re doing an online race, and your legs are hurting. Here’s an idea: take a hard right through an alleyway and give yourself a break. Jump back in on the other side of the course. The caveat? A button that your competitors can hit if they spot you, and results in an automatic DQ. Life is more fun when you take some risks, amirite?

4. Clipping pedals

You must notice how cornering in Zwift is super easy. Maybe it’s time to add a bit of skill to the process. No more pedaling through tight bends. Inside leg up, or you’re hitting the ground like an absolute Muppet.

5. An UberEats backpack

What better accessory for your next Zwift ride can you possibly think of? You’ll be the coolest rider online. Plus: snacks.