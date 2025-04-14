5 tips for opening up your legs during and after travelling

Research shows that your legs weigh three times as much after a flight or drive longer than two hours. Just kidding! But it can sure feel like it. Travelling to not-so-local races, fondos or events can be tough on your body, leaving your muscles cramping and your joints creaking. If you can’t arrive at your destination earlier than the night before (or even the morning of) to give yourself time to shake out, here are some tricks to recovering quickly so you can race confidently.

1. Move around as often as you can

Whether your flight is two hours or five, set yourself a reminder to get up from your seat and walk around a little every hour or two. On your flight, this may mean getting up to use the washroom more than you need to (and yes, it’s a good enough reason to be THAT person). While driving, it’s easy to make a few extra pit stops. As exhausted as you may feel during your layover, try to keep from sitting the whole time, and take advantage of any chance to shake out your legs.

Getting your body moving, even for a few minutes, can significantly decrease stiffness and discomfort in your joints. If you have a chance, move through some simple stretches for your glutes, calves, quads and hamstrings to loosen up these muscles after being stuck in one position.

2. Wear compression socks

Getting your hands on a pair of these for your travels will not only make your outfit that much more stylish, but will aid in blood flow during long bouts of sitting. The socks, lightly squeezing your legs, promote blood circulation, preventing blood from pooling in your lower legs while you sit. This reduces swelling and discomfort, as well as the chance of blood clots.

3. Stay hydrated

Having a water bottle can be a good reminder to keep sipping water, even when you aren’t thirsty. Becoming dehydrated can cause headaches, fatigue and muscle cramping–the last things you want to be dealing with on your way to your event. Focusing on hydration will give your body that extra push it needs to bounce back.

4. Pack your food

Your stomach is already pretty sensitive when it comes to the day of your event, so adding long periods of sitting and subpar airport food will not help your case. Eating before you head out, packing simple foods that you know are easy on your gut and planning your meals away wherever you can will make a huge difference. Eating out adds up; why not fuel properly and save money at the same time?

5. Get moving soon after you arrive

Try not to get too comfortable when you arrive at your destination, even if your event is the same day. Doing a quick shakeout ride first thing can get blood flowing and promote a faster recovery. It shouldn’t be long or intense–any movement will help reduce heaviness and discomfort and get your legs back to normal.