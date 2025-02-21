How to ride safely in the snow

For most Canadians, winter means snow, and if you don’t have a fat bike and you’re looking to keep riding on your cyclocross or mountain bike, Michael van den Ham, a former mulitple ‘cross national champ and current Cycling Canada coach, has some key advice for you. In most parts of Canada, there’s a whole lot of snow on the roads and paths. Here’s some tips to stay safe until spring.

1. Master sliding to improve skills

“Getting comfortable when your wheels start to slide is one of the most important cyclocross skills,” van den Ham says. Winter conditions, with their slippery surfaces, mimic mud-riding scenarios. Practising this skill helps prepare you for early-season MTB races or muddy fall ‘cross events. So, embrace the slip and slide!

2. Experiment with tire pressure

There’s no universal tire pressure for winter riding, according to van den Ham. “It depends on your tire volume, rider size, and trail conditions,” he explains. However, the rule of thumb is: as low as possible without hitting your rim on bumps. Cyclocross riders might try around 30 psi, while gravel riders may go as low as 25 psi. Start high and adjust downwards as needed.

3. Remember, it’s good to keep riding outside when you can

With indoor training platforms like Zwift and improved trainers, it’s tempting to stay inside. But van den Ham recommends getting out there. “Riding outdoors in slippery conditions is crucial for improving technical skills and becoming a better overall athlete,” he says. Structured workouts are great, but winter rides build versatility.

4. Respect the trails

Be mindful of other trail users. “Stay off anything groomed for fat bikes or cross-country skiing when you’re on a cyclocross or gravel bike,” van den Ham advises. There are still plenty of options, such as gravel paths, packed MTB singletrack, and snowy roads. Respecting these guidelines helps maintain trails for everyone.

5. Dress for the conditions

While van den Ham’s main tips focus on technique, don’t forget the importance of layering up. Insulated, moisture-wicking clothing, along with waterproof gloves and booties, can keep you comfortable and riding longer in cold, snowy conditions.