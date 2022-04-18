5 wild moments from Paris-Roubaix: Crashes, near crashes, wheel explosions and disqualifications

Early crosswinds almost overshadowed the cobbles on Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix, as several favourites found themselves in the wrong echelons before the 29 sectors even began. Ineos-Grenadiers won its third consecutive 2022 WorldTour race as Dutchman Dylan van Baarle was the master of the stones, earning the biggest victory of his career. The race’s lone Canadian Guillaume Boivin placed 62nd. In the women’s race, Trek-Segafredo kept the Paris-Roubaix Femmes title on the team after Elisa Longo Borghini’s 34-km solo triumph on Saturday. Alison Jackson improved on her 24th last season, recovering from a crash to place 13th.

1. Elisa Balsamo’s super-sticky bottle

The world champ flatted, which on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, makes it extremely difficult to catch back on. Which explains her act of desperation, the ole’ bidon grab. Although commissaires tend to look the other way when you hold onto a bottle for a bit too long, Balsamo pushed the limit just a smidge, and was disqualified.

Elisa Balsamo was disqualified for this sticky bottle in today's Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Do you think the commissaires made the right call? pic.twitter.com/fkttAN268r — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) April 16, 2022

2. The Lotto Soudal mechanic rides on the cobbles to deliver a spare…and crashes

With all the traffic on the pavé, waiting for a spare bike can feel like an eternity. One of the Belgian team’s staff decided it would make more sense to ride the bike to his rider. Which definitely worked…even though he hit the deck in doing so. Still, dedication!

3. Christophe Laporte’s wheel explodes on the cobbles

The cobbles can take a toll on bikes, bodies and wheels. Here is an example of the latter.

4. Lampaert gets Opi Omi’ed

Yves Lampaert was in second place with 8 km to go when he collided with a spectator who was standing a little too close to the road. Lampaert was riding as close as he could to the shoulder to avoid the cobbles, when this happened.

What about Yves Lampaert? Fist pumped into the cobbles by a spectator and still top 10!!#ParisRoubaix

pic.twitter.com/EtxodHZNQ2 — Tyler (@TylerRittinger) April 17, 2022

5. Longo Borghini saves herself from a brutal crash

Ultimate winner Elisa Longo Borghin had a close call when she slid around one of the corners on the pavé, but managed to save it. It was an impressive save, as she went on to take the victory.