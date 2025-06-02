6 cycling salads that will rock your summer

I watch more cooking shows than should be legally allowed. That’s why I am more than stoked to present my colleague at our sibling site, Canadian Running, and Cameron Edmond’s excellent selection of salads.

She says you can fuel your rides and recovery with fresh, protein-packed summer salads that are easy to prep, portable, and bursting with flavour. Let’s check our some delish stuff.

Curried couscous salad

Adapted from Ina Garten · Makes 6 servings

Salad ingredients

– 1 1/2 cups couscous, uncooked

– 1 tbsp unsalted butter

– 1 1/2 cups water

– 1/2 cup small-diced carrots

– 1/2 cup minced fresh parsley

– 1/2 cup dried currants

– 2 scallions, thinly sliced

– 1/4 cup small-diced red onion



Dressing

– 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

– 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

– 1 tsp white wine vinegar

– 1 tsp curry powder

– 1/4 tsp ground turmeric

– 1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

– 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Bring water to a boil. Add butter and couscous. Cover and remove from heat. Let sit 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork. Transfer to a large bowl.

2. Whisk together dressing ingredients and stir into couscous.

3. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Season to taste. Serve at room temperature.

Tip: Add chickpeas or grilled chicken for extra protein.

Three bean salad

Makes 8 servings · Chill for 3+ hours

Salad ingredients

– 2 cups fresh green beans (or 1 can)

– 2 cups chickpeas

– 2 cups kidney beans

– 3 green onions, sliced

– 1/4 cup chopped parsley

– 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Dressing

– 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

– 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

– 1 tsp Dijon mustard

– 1 tsp honey or maple syrup

– 3/4 tsp sea salt

– 1/4 tsp ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Mix salad ingredients in a large bowl.

2. Whisk dressing in a separate bowl and pour over salad.

3. Cover and chill at least 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve cold.

Perfect to prep the night before a long ride.



Grilled chicken bacon salad

Adapted from Half-Baked Harvest · Makes 6 servings

Salad ingredients

– 1 cup torn ciabatta bread

– 1 clove garlic, grated

– 6 cups mixed greens

– 2 cups grilled chicken, cubed or shredded

– 2 grilled bell peppers, sliced

– 3 ears grilled corn, kernels removed

– 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

– 2 avocados, sliced

– 1/2 cup crumbled feta

Dressing

–

6 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

– 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

– 1 shallot, thinly sliced

– 2 cloves garlic, grated

– 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

– 1 tbsp fig preserves (optional)

– Chili flakes, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Cook bacon until crisp. Drain and stir into dressing.

2. Toast bread in bacon skillet. Add garlic. Salt lightly.

3. Mix all salad ingredients. Toss with dressing before serving.

Best post-ride meal — satisfying and salty.

Cucumber salad

Adapted from Love & Lemons · Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

– 2 cucumbers, thinly sliced

– 1/2 large red onion, thinly sliced

– 1/4 cup white wine vinegar

– 1 tbsp honey

– 1 tsp sea salt

– 2 tbsp fresh dill, chopped

– Chopped chives (optional)

– Ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Toss cucumber, onion, vinegar, honey, and salt. Chill 20 minutes.

2. Drain any excess liquid. Transfer to bowl. Top with herbs and pepper.

Light and hydrating — ideal for hot summer spins.

Tutti a tavola, si mangia!