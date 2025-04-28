6 stellar photos from 2025 Paris to Ancaster

Former pro Ben Perry, riding for Guava X Castelli, took the men’s Paris Ancaster race in a solo win over Yehor Volkov (Hustle PRO Cycling). Theo De Groote came in third. Ascent Cycling’s Jeremy Rae was the early animator of the Cento event, riding solo for 75 km.

In the women’s race, former national gravel champ Devon Clarke took off from a break of two with 10km to go, to arrive solo for the win. This was the first year the women raced on their own, which was well received by the peloton.

For full results you can check out racetiming.ca.