6 tips on riding your first 100 km with Maghalie Rochette

It’s the tenth edition of the Women’s 100, an annual event presented by Rapha that challenges women around the world to ride 100 km on the same day. Taking place on September 18, the Women’s 100 challenges women of all abilities to get out and ride 100 kilometers. Whether it’s your first 100 or you’re a seasoned rider, it’s a day for women around the globe to unite and ride.

If this will be your first time riding 100 km, there are a few things to think about before. Maghalie Rochette, current cyclo-cross national champion, as well as multiple world cup medallist, has some tips for you before you tackle the Women’s 100. With advice from one of Canada’s best, you’ll be set to have a great day of riding.

1 Be sure to fuel well

“A long ride requires energy,” Rochette says. “Try eating at something every hour of the ride, to make sure you have energy to sustain you throughout the whole ride.”

2. Pick food you like

Rochette says that it’s key to find food you enjoy. “It is not always easy to eat during a long ride. To make things easier, pack food that you enjoy eating,” she says.



Dedicated sports nutrition is convenient, but a homemade sandwich, a pastry, or any other type of normal food will also do the job! If you like what you have to eat, you’ll be much more encouraged to keep fuelling!”

3. Be prepared, pack wisely

Lots can happen on a long ride, so it’s best to be ready, she says. “On a long ride, it can be a good idea to have a bar bag to pack your food, a rain jacket, or any other equipment you might need,” the multiple Pan Am champion explains. “Don’t forget to bring stuff to be independent if you suffer a puncture (like a CO 2 cartridge and an adapter, extra tube, tire levers, and hand pump.” She also says that even though you can most likely fit most of those things in your pocket, there are other options.

“Sometimes, it is more comfortable to put all that in an accessible bar bag on your handle bar. You’ll feel lighter and will have more space to bring fun stuff…like your film camera to immortalize the fun day!”

4. Be mindful of your pace

“If this is your first 100km, I would definitely start slower than faster,” Rochette says. “Choose a pace you are comfortable with to make sure the ride stays enjoyable. If you feel good halfway into the ride, then you can increase the pace and finish strong.”

5. Comfortable kit

For a long ride, you want to feel good. “Big days in the saddle are not the time to try something new,” Rochette adds. “Wear your most comfortable shorts, jersey, and shoes to make sure you don’t create any chaffing or blister because of a new piece of equipment. That way you’ll make sure to stay comfortable for the whole ride!”

6. Bring a friend

Rochette says that although it’s fine to ride alone, it’s a good idea to have a partner in crime.

“It’s fun to conquer a challenge by ourselves, but there is nothing quite like sharing big moments with close friends! If you can find a friend to take on the 100 km with you, it can help to have someone to prepare for the event,” she says “On the big day, you’ll have high and low moments…it’s just part of the game when taking on a big challenge. If you have a friend with you, you can lift each other up to get through the harder moments, and savour the beautiful moments together!”

So go ahead and join the Women's 100 challenge.

For more information on the Women’s 100 you can go to Strava.com