7 awesome bike-themed trees for the holidays

‘Tis the season! If you’re decorating your house for the holidays, why not make it about what we love the most–bikes!

Some of these trees are very creative, and guaranteed to make your bike friends feel some festive cheer.

Look at this behemoth! That’s a lotta bikes!

This one is a bit more elegant, and quite beautiful.

Whoever put this one together must have had a fun time on the ladder hauling them up!

Kinda love the composition of this tree. The colours are super vibrant, too.

Here’s a nifty use of and old cassette or freewheel.

For the psychadelic cylist in you?

Then again, if really want to make a statemnet, consider…being a cycling Christmas Tree.