7 of the best photos from the 2024 Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal

Photographer Nick Iwanyshyn was on assignment in Quebec City and Montreal recently to document the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal.

With beautiful weater, both courses were lined with crowds. Canada’s big La Belle Province UCI WorldTour weekend began on Friday with the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, where Michael Matthews earned a hat trick of wins. The action was hot in the final couple of kilometres of the race, but the 33-year-old Australian outsprinted Biniam Girmay and Rudy Molard for the victory. Guillaume Boivin was the top Canadian for the third year in a row at 31st.

Tadej Pogačar avenged his disappointing 7th place at the Grand Prix de Québec with a stunning victory in Montréal. The race was initially controlled by an early breakaway of Michael Leonard, Gil Gelders, and Dries De Bondt. Although Leonard was eventually dropped, he noted, “Physically, it’s one of the biggest days on the bike I’ve ever had. To show myself in a big WorldTour race is definitely a continuation of my progress this summer.”

As the breakaway was caught, Pogačar showcased his prowess by launching a decisive attack on the 1.8-km Camilien-Houde climb, demonstrating why he’s a cycling legend. Despite using these races to prepare for the world championships, Pogačar proved they are far from mere training rides.

What an amazing experience to see the Tour de France champion dominate the race. And the best news is in 2026 Montreal will host the world road race championships! The last time that happened was 1974–a certain Eddy Merckx won, the first time it was held outside of Europe.

Here are 10 photos taken by Iwanyshyn that truly capture the action and the emotion at the only WorldTour races in North America. (Click on each image to enlarge.)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To read our full coverage of the races at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Quebec et Montreal please click here.