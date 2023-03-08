8 Canadian women to follow in 2023

It’s an exciting time for women’s cycling in the world, with more races, more tv coverage, and bigger and better teams. There’s still lots of work to be done, but on International Women’s Day, it’s a good time to make sure you’re following some of the exciting Canucks in women’s cycling that are making moves. Check out just a sprinkling of the many Canadian women that are set to do big things in 2023.

Maggie Coles-Lyster

The reigning national champion in both the road and criterium, Coles-Lyster is riding for the ZAAF cycling team. She was slated to ride for the B&B Hotels team for 2023, but like many cyclists was left scrambling for a team. She ended up getting a ride on the Spanish team and has already had a few good rides, including a 7th on the first stage of the UAE Tour. Given her incredible kick, it won’t be long before you see the maple leaf jersey on top of the podium.

Linda Jackson

In 2022, Jackson’s team TIBCO–Silicon Valley Bank got a major upgrade when they joined the EF Education cycling machine. The squad, which Jackson founded back in 2006 on a shoestring budget, is now part of the women’s WorldTour. The OG Action Jackson even signed Action Jackson 2.0, Alison for 2023. Alison joins fellow Canadian Sara Poidevin and Magdeleine Vallieres on the 15-rider squad.

Ava and Bella Holmgren

The Holmgren sisters made history when they won Canada’s first, and second medals at the 2023 cyclocross worlds. Bella took a rainbow jersey in an incredibly emotional finish. Her sister crossed just a few seconds later. The two cyclists can do it all: road, ‘cross, and MTB, so you can be sure that the twins will be onto more big wins in 2023, whether it’s on the road or trails.

Magdeleine Vallieres

Vallieres, 21, is another rider to watch on the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team. In 2022, she finished 5th in the white jersey at the Giro, and 9th at the Tour. With consistent results at the classics and big races on the Women’s WorldTour, 2023 could be a huge year for the Sherbrooke-born cyclist.

Alison Jackson

The queen of cycling TikTok, Jackson also hopes to reign supreme in the classics in 2023.

“I’m a classics rider. Any of the spring classics are on the top of my goal list. I love being deep in the mix. There’s deep history in those races—they’re hard races. The one day race where it just becomes this epic story from the start to the finish, whether there’s bad weather or obstacles, and you have to be smart with how you play your cards.”

Kelsey Mitchell

The reigning Olympic champion in the sprint, Mitchell says her best years are still ahead of her. When she was 23, she went to a RBC Training Ground talent identification session. Her numbers were, as you can imagine, off the chart. That put her on Cycling Canada’s radar, and four years later, she took the gold. The Alberta native hopes to keep on progressing in the years to come. You can listen to her story where she talks about the past, and future below.

Sarah Van Dam

Sarah Van Dam has had some big results on the track, like her second place in the scratch race at the final Champions League of 2022, but she’s also a roadie. She raced for several years with the Red Truck Racing team, for 2023, she’ll be on DNA Racing. Van Dam joins 12 other riders on to the Continental Women’s Team, including Kaitlyn Rauwerda. Just like Coles-Lyster, look for Van Dam to use her sprint to make waves on the asphalt in 2023.