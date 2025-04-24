7-Eleven returns to the pro peloton with Uno-X tribute at Liège

To mark 40 years since Team 7-Eleven’s debut at the Monuments, Uno-X riders will swap their usual red and yellow kits for the classic green, white and red colours of the American outfit that helped reshape international cycling in the 1980s.

The move is more than a throwback. A statement from the team said it reflects a deepening partnership between Uno-X Mobility and 7-Eleven which since 2023 have co-operated 107 service stations in Norway and Denmark under the Uno-X 7-Eleven banner. The tribute ride also celebrates their shared parent company, Reitan Retail, which oversees 7-Eleven franchises across Scandinavia.

“Team 7-Eleven was a legendary team,” Thor Hushovd, general manager of Uno-X Mobility Cycling said. “My own cycling journey started watching Dag Otto – also from Grimstad – win Norway’s first Tour de France stage in that jersey. Seeing our riders wear it now is truly something special.”

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest of cycling’s five Monuments, is a 259-kilometre test through the Ardennes that has crowned champions since 1892. Uno-X’s tribute comes as a nod to both the sport’s enduring tradition and the commercial ties that now underpin its modern incarnation. The team will wear the green and red kit for one day only. They will also have matching Ridleys for the event.

Back in 2021, Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix team rocked a purple and amber kit as a nod to his grandfather Raymond Poulidor’s Mercier team.

“Team 7-Eleven’s presence in professional cycling reflects a bold, forward-looking collaboration,” Mariette Kristenson, CEO of Reitan Convenience said. “This initiative highlights our commitment to creating inspiring, meaningful experiences that go beyond expectations.”

Team 7-Eleven holds a special place in Norwegian cycling history. It was in those colours that Dag Otto Lauritzen secured the nation’s first Tour de France stage win in 1987, sparking a wave of enthusiasm for the sport that continues to this day.