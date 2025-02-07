8 teams quit l’Étoile de Bessèges in protest

Stage 3 of l’Étoile de Bessèges saw more drama as eight teams abandoned the race following ongoing safety concerns.

On Friday, after just 12 km of racing, the stage was halted when the peloton encountered a car head-on at a roundabout. On Thursday, another vehicle was on the course, resulting in a crash that forced Belgian rider Maxim Van Gils to abandon the race. He was taken to hospital.

Teams take to twitter to post concerns

“Due to the continuing unsafe conditions, especially the vehicles on the course, our team, along with others, has decided to withdraw from today’s stage at l’Étoile de Bessèges. The safety of our riders and staff is our first priority,” Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe posted.

Many teams echoed the sentiment. “After discussions within our team, our riders, along with several others, felt that continuing today was not the right choice because of safety concerns. So Unibet Tietema Rockets unfortunately will not finish today’s stage of l’Étoile de Bessèges… We remain committed to the race and look forward to returning,” Unibet Tietema Rockets posted.

With multiple teams quitting, only 60 riders remain in the race. Stage 3, originally 164.05 km, was shortened to 136.2 km after race organizers decided to neutralize the Col des Brousses and its descent and remove the final local lap in Bessèges.

Saturday’s Stage 4 runs from Vauvert to Le Mont Bouquet for a total of 155.73 km. The final stage is a 10 km time trial from Alès to L’Hermitage.

Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step was leading the race, but that will change after the conclusion of the stage as he has DNF’d.

This is what’s left of the peloton of 2025 Etoile de Besseges. Around 60 riders or so. Sad scenes.#EDB2025 pic.twitter.com/RxBbUe7OCb — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) February 7, 2025

In 2024, Danish rider and former world champion Mads Pedersen Lidl – Trek won the overall after winning a stage and taking two second places.

The eight teams that withdrew:

EF Education

Decathlon – AG2R

Ineos Grenadiers

Lidl – Trek

Soudal – Quick-Step

Unibet – Tietema Rockets

Uno-X Mobility

Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe