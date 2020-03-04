A $6 power meter?

A Danish technology company is attempting to making power meters more accessible. Sensitivus Gauge ApS has released it’s non-exclusive power meter building information for a low cost and will be selling to manufacturers.

Materials are not included, so companies will have to independently figure out the cost of physically building the power meters but Sensitivus will provide all the how-to. The company claims that the materials needed for a power meter can cost as little as $6.

When manufacturers purchase Sensitivus technology they will be given: “Full non-exclusive access to schematics, source code, mechanical drawings, reference designs, and all the know-how needed for both the immediate implementation of power meter technology in a crankset and to further develop new solutions including pedal-based power meters.”

The company plans to sell directly to manufacturers in order to keep costs low. Sensitivus says that integrating its technology into a crankset can be done in as little as three months.

A lot of the cost of power meters comes from the huge amount of research and design required to create a working component. By packaging and selling this aspect of production Sensitivus is cutting a chunk of the cost of making a power meter and theoretically allowing the manufacturer to sell them at a lower price point.

Not yet available

Although the price point is appealing, if theses devices doesn’t deliver highly accurate power readings they probably won’t succeed. Sensitivus power meters are not yet available so no one knows how precise they’ll be. Bikes that come with integrated power meters are an interesting concept, but if they don’t work properly cyclists will likely end up going back to third party, higher end components.

No Sensitivius developed power meters are on the market yet, so, for now, if you’re looking to buy a power meter, it will still cost you several hundred dollars.