A 7-minute core workout for busy cyclists

Unlike some workouts, when it comes to core, you don’t need to dedicate serious time to a routine to see results. Because of this, there is really no excuse to not be doing a core workout at least a few times a week. A strong core will help you across the board as a triathlete, and while it isn’t necessarily fun to blast your abs, it’s well worth the (temporary) pain. Here is a quick workout that you can try today, and all you need is a mat. The key for this routine is to keep your rest intervals to a minimum. Try to aim for just five to 10 seconds of rest between each exercise.

Leg raises (30 seconds)

Lie flat on your back and slowly raise your legs until they point straight up. Be sure to keep your legs straight and your back flat on the floor. You will see the best results if you take this slowly, especially on the descent. When you lower your legs, you can tap your feet to the floor before repeating the movement, but don’t cheat by resting at the bottom.

Heel taps (30 seconds)

You’ll stay on your back for this exercise. Same as with the leg raises, you want to keep your back flat to the floor and take it nice and slow with this movement. Now, however, your legs will be bent at 90 degrees at the start before extending them out straight, tapping your heels to the floor, and lifting back to the 90-degree bend. Again, no resting your feet on the floor if you can avoid it.

Flutter kicks (30 seconds)

Still on your back, straighten your legs out, point your toes, and kick your feet as you would while swimming. Once again, make sure your back is pressed flat to the floor. If it arches, raise your legs until it sits flat.

Bicycle crunches (30 seconds)

Start on your back and with your legs straightened out beneath you. Put your hands behind your head with your elbows pointed out to the side. Bring one leg up to a 90-degree bend while keeping the other straight. At the same time, crunch up and bring your opposite elbow to meet the bent leg. Repeat on the other side.

Russian twist (30 seconds)

Sit up for this exercise. Lean back, lift your legs off the ground, and lock your hands together. Slowly rock from side to side, bringing your clasped hands down to the floor beside your hips. If you want, you can hold a dumbbell, medicine ball, or any other weight while performing this, but it is not necessary.

Plank (60 seconds)

Rest on your forearms, spreading them shoulder-width apart. Hold steady and try to limit your movement. Keep your back straight and your hips raised. Don’t arch your back or let your hips drop.

Mountain climbers (30 seconds)

Still in plank position, but now supporting yourself with your hands rather than your forearms. Your hands should still be shoulder-width apart. At a quick pace, bring one knee up and as far as you can lift it before shooting it back down to its original position and repeating with the next leg.

Left-side plank (30 seconds)

On your left side, rest your elbow and forearm on the floor. Your bicep should stand in a straight line down from your shoulder to the floor. Lift your hips so the only body parts holding you up are your feet and your forearm/elbow. Keep your body straight as you hold this position. If your elbow hurts during this hold, put a pillow or towel under it.

Right-side plank (30 seconds)

Repeat on your right side.

Bird dog (30 seconds)

Rest on all fours, with your knees and hands on the floor. Your spine should be flat and neutral, your arms shoulder-width apart. Extend one arm out in front of you while at the same time lifting and straightening the opposite leg. Engage your core and hold both limbs out for two or three seconds before returning to your original position. Repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

Plank (60 seconds)

One last plank to bring it home.