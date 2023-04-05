A bird took a big poop on poor Mathieu van der Poel at Scheldeprijs
Not every day is great in bike racing, and Mathieu van der Poel had a bit of a shitty day at Scheldeprijs. Of course, you could argue that any day which doesn’t result in a big result is a crappy day at the office for a rider like Mvdp. Wednesday, however, it was quite literal.
The 111th edition of the Scheldeprijs was packed with action. In the end, Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck took the 205 km event.
DSM’s Sam Welsford took second, with Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) showing he’s ready for 2023, coming in third.
Back to the doo-doo stuff though. As van der Poel was riding mid-race, a bird decided to relieve itself. Unfortunately for the Dutchman, his helmet was the toilet. Cyclists are known to take bathroom breaks on the run, but this was a little different.
Check out the flying number two below and MvdP trying to clean it off his lid. Thankfully he got it nice and spiffy in time to do a massive leadout for his teammate, Philipsen.
