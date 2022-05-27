A car crashed into a Toronto bike shop and it has to be a metaphor for something

Collisions between cars and bikes is all too common, but this latest crash is a bit much. On Thursday, a car crashed into the window of Sweet Pete’s bike shop, a popular store in Toronto.

Alex Maher tweeted a photo of the car, a black Volvo SUV, that had been crashed by the driver into the store front just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“Toronto drivers crash into buildings on a semi-regular basis, but it’s a little on the nose to crash directly into a bike shop,” he commented.

Toronto paramedics said that two people minor injuries following the collision, but luckily no one was seriously injured. Had there been people standing in front or just inside the store it would have been much worse.

It’s unclear how the motorist would have crashed into the bike shop, seeing as there is even a “buffer:” a bike lane in between the road and the sidewalk.

Although many Canadian cities continue to expand their cycling infrastructures, drivers colliding with cyclists are increasing. The Sweet Pete’s shop was flabbergasted just how the collision happened, tweeting about it. “All our staff are ok and it appears no one was injured. I’ve always wonder how a driver hits a building? Now I can ask one who’s done it.”

The store’s twitter account also made light of something that occurs to cyclists who are hit by motorists: victim shaming. Often times when a vulnerable user is hurt as a result of a collision by a motorist, some people ask if the rider had a hi-viz vest, bells, or helmet. “Of course we sell reflective safety vest but won’t don’t cover the shop with them.”