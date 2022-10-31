A car drove for blocks and blocks in a separated bike lane in Toronto

It’s become sadly common to see cars parked in bike lanes…but it’s not often to see a car drive in one…for a while too. On Saturday, a motorist drove for blocks in a dedicated bike lane in a busy part of Toronto. As you can see in the baffling footage below, the driver seems to be clueless that they are driving in a section that is clearly reserved for bikes.

What’s worse, is when they finally come to an intersection, they don’t see another car ahead driving parallel to them that is turning right. Thankfully, the drivers don’t collide.