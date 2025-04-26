A cycling legend returns as DS for one day at Liège

Uno-X is going all out in its 7-Eleven throwback–not only are they wearing the kit and matching bikes, but they are bringing back one of the original riders from the team, Dag Otto Lauritzen.

Team 7-Eleven occupies a special place in Norwegian cycling history. Riding for the American team, Lauritzen captured Norway’s first-ever Tour de France stage victory in 1987, igniting a passion for cycling across the country that still thrives today.

The ultimate throwback

The team announced on Thursday that to mark 40 years since Team 7-Eleven’s debut at the Monuments, Uno-X riders will wear the American team’s classic green, white, and red colours instead of their usual red and yellow. The original team helped reshape international cycling in the 1980s and featured Canadian greats Brian Walton, Steve Bauer and Alex Stieda.

The move also highlights a growing partnership between Uno-X Mobility and 7-Eleven, who have co-operated 107 service stations in Norway and Denmark since 2023 under the Uno-X 7-Eleven banner, along with their shared parent company, Reitan Retail.

Uno-X posted the news on Instagram. “This Sunday, Dag Otto Lauritzen returns as sports director for Team 7-Eleven at Liège–Bastogne–Liège. The man who gave Norway its first-ever Tour de France stage win — racing in the original Team 7-Eleven jersey — is back with the team.

Thor Hushovd, another former great Norwegian pro who now runs the team, said Lauritzen was his hero growing up.

“Team 7-Eleven was a legendary team,” Thor Hushovd, general manager of Uno-X Mobility, said. “My own cycling journey started watching Dag Otto – also from Grimstad – win Norway’s first Tour de France stage in that jersey. Seeing our riders wear it now is truly something special.”

On Sunday, the men will race 252 km, with the women racing 152.9 km.

Coverage for the Liège–Bastogne–Liège for fellas begins at 6:00 a.m. EDT, and for the Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes begins at 10:55 a.m. EDT.

You can watch the race on Flobikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report of the men’s and women’s races as well, so be sure to check back here.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions