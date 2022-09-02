Another cyclist has been assaulted by a motorist in High Park
The situation in Toronto continues to escalatePhoto by: David Shellnutt
According to David Shellnutt, a cyclist has been assaulted and involved in a hit and run in High Park on Friday. High Park has been at the epicentre of an ongoing situation between police, motorists and cyclists. Police have been ticketing cyclists, and tensions are running high.
A Toronto cyclist was ticketed for going 26 in a 20 km/h zone
This is not the first cyclist to be assaulted by a motorist.
The man who assaulted a cyclist may be an off-duty Toronto police officer
A cyclist has contacted us after being threatened and then assaulted/involved in a hit and run in #HighPark today. More info to follow. Please be safe cycling community, @JohnTory and the @TorontoPolice have really emboldened hatred and violent behaviour towards us. #BikeTO
— The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) September 2, 2022