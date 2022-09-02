Home > News

Another cyclist has been assaulted by a motorist in High Park

The situation in Toronto continues to escalate

An ambulance in High Park Photo by: David Shellnutt
September 2, 2022
According to David Shellnutt, a cyclist has been assaulted and involved in a hit and run in High Park on Friday. High Park has been at the epicentre of an ongoing situation between police, motorists and cyclists. Police have been ticketing cyclists, and tensions are running high.

This is not the first cyclist to be assaulted by a motorist.

