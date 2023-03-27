A cyclist made the best possible troll about the Vancouver barrier fiasco

When an SUV somehow drove right over a barrier in Vancouver, cyclists took to the internet. On Thursday, radio host Jill Bennett posted a photo that got many, many replies. The image showed a vehicle stuck on a yellow barrier.

“Hey city of Vancouver, this is second incident I’ve seen caused by these useless ‘slow street’ barricades installed last month. They don’t slow down traffic; they cause crashes and traffic chaos.”

Cyclists then used the same backwards logic that motorists use when vulnerable road-users are hit. Where was their helmet? Why isnt’t the truck wearing a hi-viz vest? But this tweet wins it all. 10/10. No notes.

Chapeau.