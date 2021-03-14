Home > News

A disastrous day of crashes costs Primoz Roglič Paris-Nice title on final stage

Max Schachmann first to defend title since 2003

March 14, 2021

Primož Roglič, having won three stages of Paris-Nice, couldn’t keep his race lead on Sunday’s calamitous last stage, and Max Schachmann, 52-seconds behind the Slovenian overnight, repeated as champion. Roglič suffered a crash early in the 92.7-km stage and then had another crash and mechanical in the final 15 km of the race.

After the first crash, Roglič’s Jumbo-Visma squad brought him back to the peloton, but after the second wreck, Bora-Hansgrohe and Astana-Premier Tech, teams of Schachmann and third and fourth place Alexandr Vlasov and Ion Izagirre respectively, laboured to make sure Roglič didn’t return.

Incredibly, Roglič almost came to grief again in the final 5 km while following Tim De Clercq on a descent.

A snakebit Roglic almost crashes again.

In the leading group, Schachmann had to worry about Vlasov 19-seconds behind and Izagirre 23-seconds in arrears. However, the Astana-Premier Tech men couldn’t get a gap on the German. In Levens, Magnus Cort of EF Education-Nippo took his team’s second stage victory of the race.

Magnus Cort with the stage win.

The Slovenian finished so far back he didn’t even make the top-14 of the final GC. Roglič, his kit in tatters, managed to compose himself enough to congratulate Schachmann. “I don’t know if I can be happy,” Schachmann said in a post-race interview. Jumbo-Visma’s soigneur held up Roglič’s green points on the stage instead of the two-time Vuelta a España winner taking part in the ceremony.

2021 Paris-Nice Stage 8
1) Magnus Cort (Denmark/EF Education-Nippo) 2:16:58
2) Christophe Laporte (France/Cofidis) s.t.
3) Pierre Latour (France/Total Direct Energie) s.t.
56) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +3:08

2021 Paris-Nice Final GC
1) Max Schachmann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) 28:49:51
2) Alexandr Vlasov (Russia/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:19
3) Jon Izagirre (Spain/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:23
15) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +2:16