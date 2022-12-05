A former British Olympic cyclist has been arrested under suspicion of rape and indecent assault

According to Mail on Sunday, a former British cyclist who raced at the Olympics has been arrested under suspicion of rape and indecent assault. The report says that police are investigating the allegations but have not named him for legal reasons. Mail on Sunday stated that the outlet is aware of the rider’s name but cannot mention it in the report.

The article goes on to say that the former Olympian was working at a prominent position in professional cycling. The unnamed cyclist has also and “worked with some of the biggest names in the sport.”

British Cycling commented on the news through a spokesperson. “Abuse of any kind has no place in sport. We urge anybody with concerns about non-recent or current abuse to report them either directly to the British Cycling safeguarding team by emailing compliance@britishcycling.org.uk.”

It has been a tough year for the cycling federation. There was heavy criticism after it the sporting body announced Shell UK as a new official partner. British Cycling also came under fire for British Cycling staff broke anti-doping rules by performing unauthorized tests on some of their riders for the banned anabolic steroid nandrolone back in 2011.