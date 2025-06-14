A hat trick of 2025 Dauphiné wins for Tadej Pogačar

Having lashed his rivals on Friday’s first 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné stage in the high mountains to take back the yellow jersey he pulled on after winning the opening day, Tadej Pogačar dominated Saturday’s queen stage to place one hand on the trophy with only Sunday remaining. It was his 98th career triumph and 10th win of the season in 21 days of racing. Jonas Vingegaard and Florian Lipowitz, in coming second and third on consecutive days, consolidated their podium positions.

The GC Situation Overnight

On Friday, Pogačar didn’t just chip away at his deficit to his rivals, he turned the tables. He now led Vingegaard by 43 seconds. Remco Evenepoel had been jettisoned from the podium altogether by Lipowitz, 28 seconds to the good of the Belgian.

The Course

Oh, doctor, was the queen stage a crackerjack! It threw three HC-rated climbs at the riders over 132 km. The opener Col de la Madeleine, which kicked up right from the start town of Grand-Algueblanche, was the mildest in grade at 6.2 percent average. The summit finish Valmeiner 1800 was the shortest at 16.5 km. Col de la Croix de Fer in the middle was the sharpest at 22.4 km of 6.9 percent. Allons-y!

Col de la Madeleine

🇫🇷 #Dauphiné Stage 7 – 🏁 115 KMIt's a big fight on the Col de la Madeleine as Kuss, Lutsenko and Healy have joined Armirail and V. Paret-Peintre at the front of the race. Follow the stage on domestiquecycling.com/en/live-cycl…📸 Cor Vos — Domestique (@domestiquecycling.com) 2025-06-14T10:44:31.624Z

There was plenty of attacking on this first testing ascent, but eventually, a group of 14 got away, with Bruno Amirail and Sergio Higuita battling for the maximum KOM points at the top. Even though, Higuita was over first, Amirail, who already had points, took the virtual blue-with-white-dots jersey from Alex Baudin, who pulled on the kit yesterday.

Col de la Croix de Fer

The break’s gap still wasn’t big enough to win the stage by the foot of the hardest climb of the day. Guillaume Martin bridged over from the yellow jersey bunch before the peak. Visma-Lease a Bike were putting Pogačar’s men out the back. Before the crest, the escape gang cracked into two pieces. Amirail went back to the peloton to help 18-year-old Paul Seixas, who started the day in eighth place. By taking the maximum KOM points just ahead of Pogačar et al, escapee Santiago Buitrago nicked the mountains jersey from Amirail, but he was tied on 27 points with Higuita.

The descent off the Croix de Fer was long and taken in three steps. Here the breakaway–except for Romain Bardet making a final demonstration of his élan before Sunday’s retirement–was reunited with the favourites group.

Valmeiner 1800

The first 9 km of the summit finish was the Col de Telegraph. Bardet started up with a 37-second buffer. When Bardet was nabbed with 13 km to go, Sepp Kuss attacked. Pavel Sivakov, who had toiled as Pogačar’s sole lieutenant, brought Kuss close before the man in yellow made a mighty acceleration and dropped everyone. Vingegaard and Lipowitz were the closest chasers, and then came Evenepoel and Tobias Halland Johannessen.

Lipowitz couldn’t pull through, so Vingegaard left him behind.

With 6.5 km to go, the Slovenian had 20 seconds on the Dane and 40 seconds on the German. Pogačar is also now on top of the mountains classification, tied on points with Buitrago and Higuita, and the points classification.

Johannessen bounced up to fifth from ninth. Carlos Rodriguez and Enric Mas both made it into the GC top-10 for the first time.

Sunday closes the curtain on the 77th edition. Although the last five kilometers are flat, there’s a 9.7-km, 7 percent climb that leads to this plateau.



2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 4:10:00

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:14

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +1:21

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 25:44:58

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:01

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +2:21

4) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) +4:11