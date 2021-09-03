A hat trick of wins for Magnus Cort at the Vuelta

The peloton got it wrong, the breakaway stayed away and EF Education-Nippo’s Magnus Cort earned a hat trick of 2021 Vuelta a España wins on Friday. Cort joins Fabio Jakobsen and race leader Primož Roglič on three stage victories and now has six career Vuelta stage triumphs. He also has the most Grand Tour wins for a Dane with seven, surpassing Bjarne Riis.

The Course

Stage 19 was front loaded with climbs–a Cat. 3 and two Cat. 2s within 50 km. After that the roads continued to bump along, but without categorized ascents.

A mass gallop, a reduced bunch sprint or a breakaway in Monforte de Lemos for today's tricky #LaVuelta21 stage 19? pic.twitter.com/F5WVwaYbRK — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) September 3, 2021

With time running out, it was a route sure to elicit a big breakaway, and sure enough 18 cats pounced before the first climb Alto da Sela d’Entorcisa. Over the categorized ascents three different fellows–Cort, Fabio Aru and Mikaël Cherel–took the maximum KOM points, but none of them were in the blue polka dot running.

At the midway point, the fugitives’ gap was 2:20, so nothing was guaranteed for them.

Friday was Primož Roglič’s 31st career day in the Vuelta’s red leader’s jersey.

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta21 With 80km to go, the gap is around 2’00”. The red jersey is still shining in the sun. 😎 pic.twitter.com/EykcVV3aOO — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) September 3, 2021

Despite having Nico Denz in the breakaway, DSM’s labours at the front of the peloton reduced the gap. The proximity of the bunch caused the escapees to start attacking one another and the break split in two. It was then BikeExchange’s turn to toil in pursuit.

A crash midway down the peloton brought 10th place Louis Meintjes to grief. Sadly, the South African, poised to take his first Grand Tour top-10 since 2017, had to abandon. Soon after, Jon Izagirre ran into a soigneur.

The tailwind made if a difficult catch the remaining septet and with 5 km to go it was clear that it wasn’t going to happen. Cort’s team started to block.

Cort’s teammate Lawson Craddock led under the kite. Quinn Simmons started the sprint, Cort followed and then passed the American on his left side.

Saturday’s penultimate stage returns to the high mountains, with five categorized climbs in the latter half of 202 km and a Cat. 2 summit finish.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 19

1) Magnus Cort (Denmark/EF Education-Nippo) 4:24:54

2) Rui Oliviera (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Quinn Simmons (USA/Trek-Segafredo) s.t.

2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 77:49:37

2) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +2:30

3) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +2:53

4) Jack Haig (Australia/Bahrain-Victorious) +4:36

5) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) +4:43